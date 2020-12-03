Gilbreth column: Notable events remind of time’s passage

When it comes to the topic of time speeding up and flying by as we get older, there’s a lot of truth to the saying that the days can be long but the years are short. This is a particularly appropriate expression for exhausted parents of young children. Make every effort to enjoy the children while they’re still cute and full of adoration and hero-worship, the thinking goes, because in no time they will morph into unrecognizable creatures known as teenagers who don’t necessarily like you, your values, or the discipline you try to maintain at home. (Don’t fret parents. They’ll come back around. It’s just going to take a while — like a decade, give or take.)

Yet the expression is generally true across the board, and that’s a real problem. I mean, how do you slow things down? The young brain is like a sponge and up until a certain point — somewhere in one’s 20s perhaps? — it experiences new and exciting things on a daily basis, which accounts for a drawn out sense of time and perspective. This would explain why most preteens and every teenager feels like they’ve been around forever and knows everything.

Do you remember what it felt like to be 10? Oddly enough, I felt like I’d been around longer at age 10 than I actually have been as of now. Presumably, once the mundane work of living settles in, time starts to speed up, and I can’t think of any plausible way of slowing things down other than by tackling new and unexplored projects, hobbies and other interests on a daily basis — something that’s not feasible for most until they literally retire. And from what I gather, though the idea may sound plausible, it may not necessarily work. In other words, time will continue to accelerate until we’re wafted from this mortal coil to the other side, and there’s nothing that can really be done about it.

I got to thinking about this a bit more than usual as we approach the 40th anniversary of a notable event. It was the third of three that involved my Dad actually arousing me from sleep. The first was Feb. 9, 1964, the time The Beatles first appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show." I was already in bed (school night), when Dad came in. “Come on, get up,” he said. “You need to watch this and you’ll probably never forget it.” He was certainly right about that. If I wasn’t already swept up in Beatlemania, there would be no denying it by the end of the performance which, to this day, generated probably the greatest sense of excitement I’ve ever experienced in front of a (black and white, no less) television set.

The second time was March 31, 1968, an evening during which President Lyndon Johnson would address the nation. Similar situation some four years later. “This will go down in history,” Dad said. And then Johnson uttered the following: “With America’s sons in the fields far away, with America’s future under challenge right here at home, with our hopes and the world’s hopes for peace in the balance every day, I do not believe that I should devote an hour or a day of my time to any personal partisan causes or to any duties other than the awesome duties of this office ...” (And meanwhile most people are wondering what in the heck is the president trying to say?)

“Accordingly, I shall not seek and I will not accept the nomination of my party for another term as your president.” This was indeed a shocking throwing in of the towel from a man who won the ’64 election in a landslide, had remarkable legislative successes but could not finesse the relational dichotomies of war, social unrest, broader world affairs and politics. It was a difficult time; four days later MLK was dead with RFK to follow some 33 days after that.

The third incident was on Tuesday morning, Dec. 9, 1980. I was actually living at home and Dad woke me at the usual hour, about 6:30 a.m., so that I could drag it out and prepare for that morning’s Organic Chemistry final in Dr. Gerald Gibson’s classroom at the College of Charleston. “Oh, by the way,” Dad said, “your friend John Lennon was shot and killed last night.”

“What!?,” I blurted out, and now the eyes are starting to fill with water. “Who would do such a thing?”

“I don’t know. ... It’s a shame.”

And just like that — poof — a man who comprised half the most successful song-writing duo in history, helped change the direction of music on multiple occasions and loved as hard he could as he got older, was gone. Forty years ago Tuesday.

No pun intended and please forgive the cliché, but it really does seem like “Yesterday.”