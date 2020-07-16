Gilbreth column: Not hard to return to normal on Nantucket

So we managed to get away for a bit of vacation recently and escaped to the Gray Lady of the Sea herself, otherwise known as Nantucket. The island earned the "Gray Lady” nickname due to the thick fog banks that roll in occasionally — some seasons with more occasion than others. In the summer this tends to be late afternoons, which is good so as not to interfere with the island’s otherwise famous and spectacular climate.

Long story short, the paternal side of my family started visiting Nantucket from Maine during the 1850s. Unlike Maine — or at least to my understanding having never visited personally — the waters surrounding Nantucket are significantly impacted by the Gulf Stream and are therefore inviting to swimmers throughout the summer, particularly in the shallower waters facing Nantucket Sound. The beaches are soft, sandy and expansive, the air constantly purified by sea breezes and perfumed by wild flowers, and the island’s numerous ecosystems, plant and animal species, sporting opportunities, charming architecture and history (so much more than being America’s whaling capital), make it an attractive destination.

The whaling era was essentially over by the mid-1850s and the island gradually turned to tourism as its economic lifeline, trying to capitalize on business opportunities that lasted roughly from Memorial Weekend through Labor Day. After Labor Day that was it. Things shut down with an incredible abruptness and didn’t reopen until the following May — or perhaps even into June. This meant retailers, seasonal workers and so forth had a very finite amount of time to make ends meet for the year.

Though there are many more winter residents now than there were even 20 to 30 years ago and the tourist season is a bit more fluid (i.e. longer) than it used to be, summertime is no less vital to the economic well-being of the island.

Yet, as with Charleston to some extent, Nantucket has a bit of a love/hate relationship with the tourist trade. Sometimes it just gets too disruptive, and certain multi-generation Nantucketers (but also relative newcomers who would like to think of themselves as otherwise) have their own unique way of expressing themselves about it.

Let’s just say it’s a little different than how we might communicate in the South. No surprise obviously — we could go through a couple of columns assessing regional communication styles.

All this, of course, plays out with added meaning during the COVID-19 era. There had been a bit of back and forth going on involving letters-to-the-editor within the pages of the island’s redoubtable Inquirer and Mirror. Some local residents (and presumably those who don’t depend on the summer trade financially) are basically saying stay away; others are entirely welcoming. Massachusetts as this is written is among a handful of states which is currently not seeing a significant resurgence and Nantucket in particular has had a low incidence of positive tests.

We weren’t entirely sure what to expect on the drive up — and note that we drove because of limited flight availability at the time. I don’t recall the last time traffic conditions were so light, but it has been literally decades. Even the drive through New York City was easy — a little congestion in the Bronx after crossing the George Washington Bridge and that was the extent of it.

After a night at Mystic Connecticut’s Mermaid Inn and the drive over the always interesting 85-year-old Sagamore Bridge (one of two that arch sharply over the Cape Cod Canal and link the Cape to mainland Massachusetts — and with talk now to replace both), we hopped aboard a Hy-Line “Fast Ferry” in Hyannis for the 30-mile sail to Nantucket. (The Fast Ferry is a high-speed catamaran-style vessel that cuts the usual 2-hour trip in half. Although convenient for their passengers, they don’t slow down for small craft, which run the risk of getting swamped if they don’t get out of the way.)

Needless to say, things are different on Nantucket this summer, as they are everywhere else. The island has done a good job of managing its COVID-19 problem, and for that reason there really isn’t a problem. For the most part people there are in cooperation with face covering requirements. Crowds are noticeably smaller and yet seem large enough to keep most businesses afloat. People are tuning more to bicycles, hiking and golf than usual because they easily facilitate social distancing.

As does fishing from the beach, clamming, boating or doing nothing except relaxing. In other words, the relatively solitary pursuits on Nantucket aren’t at all unusual or different, because they have always been an essential part of its appeal and are why making the most of an abnormal situation only involves tapping into part of the island’s inherent vibe.

Obviously people are looking forward to a return to “normal.” Fortunately on Nantucket one tends to be surrounded by it whether realizing it or not.