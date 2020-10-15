Gilbreth column: No one matched rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen

As someone who has been playing the guitar — or trying to — for the past 50 years, there have been at least three classic guitar styles and techniques that were completely indiscernible for me along the way while listening over and over again to records trying to figure things out.

The first was the Keith Richards rhythm guitar sound. I’d come close to getting it right but there was something missing, a certain texture and richness that was impossible to duplicate — until I read somewhere during the mid- to late-'70s that Richards wasn’t using standard tuning. I never made the intellectual leap that there might be more than one way to tune a guitar. Very concrete thinking there, and when I finally got tuned to the proper open G, it was complete magic and oh such a simple and effective way of creating a new type of sound.

Chet Atkins had a variety of innovative techniques, including pick harmonics he’d use on occasion to create shimmering cascades of tones that were impossible for me to understand until I read about them in his note-for-note instruction manual and transcription of his 47th studio album, “Chet Atkins Goes to the Movies (1976)."

Finally, as I’ve mentioned before, when Michael Jackson ventured into the genre of hard rock with his single “Beat It” from the album “Thriller,” he invited the musician he considered to be the greatest rock guitarist on the planet to provide the guitar solo. And that of course was Eddie Van Halen, who performed the solo gratis as a favor, and who died last week at age 65 following an arduous battle with tongue and throat cancer.

The Van Halen band was already famous when “Thriller” was released in the fall of 1982. Quite frankly, I wasn’t a fan of the band and didn’t like the Southern Cal big hair vibe, David Lee Roth’s posturing, their cover interpretations of other peoples’ songs nor the original material which had been released as singles. Unbeknownst to me, Eddie Van Halen’s guitar virtuosity was largely contained within the bulk of material not released as singles, material not familiar to me since I never bought their albums.

The solo on ”Beat It” was completely unlike anything many of us had ever heard before, a roller-coaster intense, screaming, freaked out, otherworldly blast that left unfamiliar listeners like myself stunned and slack-jawed. “What in the world was that?” I asked a friend. “Whoever it is sounds like he’s got 10 fingers on his fretting hand alone.”

“Don’t you know that’s Eddie Van Halen? He’s the greatest,” my friend told me, matter-of-factly.

It was then that I started paying attention, eventually learning (not figuring out) that one of Van Halen’s many secrets was his right-handed tapping method, something he didn’t invent but certainly perfected. The combination of technique, experimentation, pushing the limits of technology, mental and physical stamina, all while developing individual style and flair separated the guitarist from everybody else. The direction of music was totally redirected under his influence as disco withered away under the blast of Van Halen’s Marshall amps and individually customized guitars.

Before long everybody out there (Slash of Guns N’ Roses being a notable and wise exception) wanted to sound like Eddie Van Halen, but no one could really do it. The music scene was suddenly filled with remarkable technicians and “shredders,” but most of them were terrible musicians to the extent that what they played lacked the energy of a personal and meaningful connection. In other words, it lacked art and soul (for lack of a better expression).

Van Halen further connected with his audience by visibly and thoroughly enjoying what he was doing. There aren’t too many performers who give it all during each and every performance while smiling and appearing to exude joy throughout. Van Halen did precisely that during a long career (40-plus years) which saw no other single rock guitarist come close to matching, much less exceeding, the influence he had on the guitar and a given style of music to which it would be applied. Accordingly, in the modern rock era, no one except Jimi Hendrix can be mentioned in the same breath with Eddie Van Halen, and from what I can tell there’s no one on the horizon for the time being who might be.

One might be tempted to ask what else is left, such were the extremes of what EVH managed to do with the electric guitar. But, admittedly, his music wasn’t and isn’t for everybody. For those who may not be fans but would like to get a feel for what his talent was all about, I’d recommend pulling up Van Halen’s guest appearance as a featured guitarist on "Saturday Night Live" Feb. 14, 1987, when his then-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, was hosting.

G. E. Smith, band director for the Saturday Night Live Band, talked EVH into joining the band for a live, bluesy and horn embellished rave-up called “Stompin’ in 8H” that the two had written earlier in the week. It’s an instrumental swing tune essentially and I would say pretty listenable across the board. In addition to watching a great guitar performance, one gets to observe the geeky antics of a star-struck G. E. Smith, which are kind of hilarious.

And God love him, Keith Richards lives on. RIP EVH.