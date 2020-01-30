As has been mentioned in at least a couple of previous columns, I spent a lot of time on the North Santee during duck season as a youngster and young adult. Between the vast expanses of unspoiled land, the golden and amber hues of late autumn and winter, the rotating cast of characters that added color and humor to sporting events, not to mention the plentiful waterfowl, those were without question some of the happiest days of my youth.
The Santee Delta, so environmentally and historically rich, is not really the kind of place to be visited during the summertime. It’s always beautiful, of course, but after just a few minutes of being chased around by flocks of mosquitoes one usually concludes that it’s best to come back after the first frost. Even that won’t kill off all the mosquitoes, but will at least create a comfort level that gets even better after the first actual freeze. To walk around parts of the Delta during winter, no pollen, no insects, no ragweed, low humidity, stunning natural beauty, away from the maddening crowds and noises — it must be about as close to heaven as one is capable of finding on this mortal orb.
This is not to suggest North Santee snobbery — far from it, in fact. We enjoyed forays to the South Santee as well and one of my most vivid memories from childhood involved exploring land not far from Archibald Rutledge’s Hampton Plantation. We stumbled across an Indian mound and were astounded to find artifacts and pottery shards scattered all over the place.
There were social visits to Harrietta Plantation on the South Santee during the early-to-mid 1970s at the kind invitation of its proprietress, Ms. Dorette Louise Fleischmann (“Dielle” to her friends). I believe Ms. Fleischmann is the great-granddaughter of Charles Fleischmann who founded the family yeast company in 1868, thus revolutionizing the baking business, and whose products are still widely available in grocery stores. Her two children, Charlie and Melanie, blended in well with our circle of friends and we saw a fair amount of them until Ms. Fleischmann subsequently sold the property.
Harrietta is right next to The Wedge Plantation, the latter of which unfortunately made front page news a week ago Saturday in The Post and Courier for all the wrong reasons: Demolition by neglect. What earthquakes, fire, hurricanes, the British and Gen. Sherman might not have been able to destroy by intent, demolition by neglect of our historic buildings and properties wreaks just as much damage by non-intent. The question is how deliberate is the degree of negligent care.
During the 1970s, about the same I was hanging out on occasion over at Harrietta, Richard B. Dominick used The Wedge’s plantation house as an entomological laboratory, housing more than 25,000 moths and 1,000 butterflies from the plantation.
According to Samuel G. Stoney’s ”Plantations of the Carolina Low Country” (The Carolina Art Association; 4th ed., 1955), The Wedge got its name from its peculiar shape. It was long owned by William Lucas, son of Jonathan Lucas, who invented the first successful rice-pounding mill. The capacious Georgian house was built in 1826 and inhabited by the Lucas family until sold in 1929 to Mrs. Elbridge Gerry Chadwick, who sold it several years later to Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Woodward of Philadelphia.
The Wedge is currently owned by the University of South Carolina (acquired from Dominick’s estate in 1976) which, according to the story, recently took the property off the market while trying to decide what to do with it. The lab was closed in 2014 and the property then offered for sale for $4 million. There were no takers. The property has now been appraised for $3.2 million, with estimated renovation costs of $500,000 to $1 million, which apparently has pushed the asking price over what might be realistically expected.
Meanwhile, according to the article, paint is falling off in strips, shutters hang off the windows and the porch has begun to sag. Preservationists and historians are distressed, sort of like the property itself. The university is trying to determine its next moves, with no discernible timetable to do precisely that.
“There is a sense of urgency,” Selden B. “Bud” Hill, emeritus director of the Village Museum in McClellanville is quoted as saying. “Every day they let it sit there rotting, it gets worse.”
Tsk, tsk. It’s enough to make one want to suck his teeth. [A South Carolina institution of higher learning not somehow finding a way to at least preserve if not upgrade the interpretation of a historic property.] Why it’s even enough to make an otherwise loyal Carolina fan consider pulling for Clemson.