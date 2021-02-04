Gilbreth column: Newspaper veterans share Columbus Street memories

OK, everybody, it’s your lucky day and the morning will get off to a good start with some of the personal reminiscences of newspaper personnel going back decades, when they were fired by youth and surrounded by giants at the center of the universe known as print media. The reminiscences, edited for brevity, were stirred by a recent announcement that newspaper operations will soon be leaving 134 Columbus St.

Bill Walker, who started out as a cub reporter for The News and Courier in June 1967, following graduation from Washington and Lee writes:

“There were four of us rookies that summer, and Arthur Wilcox was in charge of training us. We would meet in a room and receive instruction from Mr. Wilcox before going out on our assignments. My first day on the job, I asked whether it was a ‘good thing to know how to type.’ Mr. Wilcox’s jaw dropped as he said to me, ‘You don’t know how to type?’ I answered, ‘No sir, but I have very good handwriting.’

“Wilcox slammed his fist against the blackboard and roared. ‘Everything you turn in to the City Desk will be typed!’ That day I started typing with two fingers — a ‘talent’ learned long ago and still use to this day.

“We had one hell of a staff back then. Barbara Stambaugh Williams was our ace political reporter. Billy Bowles won the Ernie Pyle Award for stories he filed while on assignment in Vietnam. Stewart King, our Limey waterfront reporter, was a gifted writer. Rudolph A. Pyatt, Jr., a Black man, was our police reporter.

Gilbreth column: The Post and Courier’s upcoming transition brings back memories Having just turned 16 in the summer of 1972 and after working for a month (for free) at Camp Carolina in Brevard, N.C., as an assistant counsellor, I got my first paying “real job” at 134 Columbus St., inside the imposing 237,000-square-foot fortress that housed both The News and Courier and The Evening Post.

“The inimitable J. Douglas Donehue was City Editor, who exhibited a joie de vivre every day on the job.

“When I joined the newspaper staff I was assigned a ‘beat’ (including the East Cooper area) and given the 3 p.m. to midnight shift five days a week and timed the daily 25-mile commute to the office with precision. After observing my punctuality for about a week, Doug walked over to my desk and asked: ‘What are you doing here?’

“I replied that I was reporting for duty at the time I was supposed to be there.

“With a deadpan expression, Doug said to me: ‘I don’t want to see you in this office until 5 or 5:30 every day. When you get to Charleston, drive across the Cooper River Bridge and speak to the mayors of Mt. Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms and stop by the Office of Economic Opportunity on your way back and find out what’s going on there.

“Taken aback, I said, ‘but Doug, I thought it was important to show up for work on time.’

"His answer, delivered with a twinkle in the eye, drove home the challenge of being a newspaperman.

“’Son,’ he intoned. ‘The bees that get the most honey are not the ones that hang out around the hive.’

“And from that day forward I never showed up at the office until 5:30 p.m. or later. Lesson learned.”

Margaret W. Garrett, daughter of the aforementioned Mr. Wilcox and a former reporter herself, vividly recalls all the characters and the ambiance mentioned in a column that ran here a couple of weeks ago. “The teletype machines and the clicking of typewriters gave a constant feel that something was either happening or about to happen,” she writes.

“We couldn’t have gotten through the day without the copyboys.

“I remember that the composing room men really didn’t like for women to go back there. All that lead typesetting was an industrial setting, just not suitable for intrusion by the weaker sex!

“I once spoke to a man on his union work break and got reported to one of the union guys. I was told never to do that again ...”

Steve Bailey, who carved at least a few of his teeth here before going to work at The State and then the Boston Globe for 30 years and later Bloomberg in London, has returned home and writes, as subscribers know, Sunday Op-Ed pieces for The Post and Courier. He started working for The News and Courier in 1967 as well, as a copyboy.

“At the time, two of my friends from Moultrie High School were copyboys. They wanted to date on weekends, and because I was afraid of girls, I took their weekend shifts. Because my mom, Louise Bailey, was the payroll clerk, they were able to slip me on the payroll without me actually getting hired. It was a couple of weeks before the bosses figured out who I was. I was paid $1.60 an hour and happy to have it.

“Barbara Williams and Doug Donehue were the big players at the paper then. Gene Oyler, the copy desk chief, lived in Mt. Pleasant and would often give us rides home at night. I worked at the paper for about a year before I went to USC, where I became a copyboy at The State for the same reason: Students I knew wanted weekends off and I was still afraid of girls. (Happy to report I finally got over that.)”

Bern Mebane, an Upstate newspaperman, says, “Yours truly was a year out of Chapel Hill in ’72 and working in a self-designed management training program endorsed by the Peace family. At this point I was learning circulation, riding on mail trucks at night and delivering misses in the morning.

“When Gannett appropriately sold its city block for development, the page turned, but I can go back with my time machines rescued years ago, a Ludlow headline stick with my handset name, a left-hand return Remington and a right-hand Royal, ashtrays and long-dry ballpoints.

“They bring back the mix of smells from the creature in the bowels of the building that twice a day spewed out its mist of dust and ink to be wafted across half the building.”

Lastly, Robert Rains had numerous jobs at the paper back in the day as a young man, and one of his favorites was working in the mail room and delivering items to executive-types throughout the building and occasionally conversing with them. “Probably the most memorable occasion was during the first space flight to the moon, and while I was delivering mail to Edward Manigault’s office, he asked me if I thought it was believable that they could travel nearly 250,000 miles to the moon and return. I stammered something to the effect that I believed it ...”

Those who remember “Mr. Eddie” will recognize the skepticism that characterized much of his unique sense of humor.

Anyway, that’s all for now.