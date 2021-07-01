Gilbreth column: Neglected historic properties headache in city, Nantucket

Here’s another interesting problem happening on Nantucket that’s very similar to a problem we have right here in Charleston: Neglectful treatment of historic buildings. In this case, as reported in the June 17 edition of the island’s Inquirer and Mirror, we’re not talking about just any “old” building currently under scrutiny, but one of the most historic buildings in downtown Nantucket. Located at 46 Centre St., the building known as The Seven Seas has been declared unfit for human habitation by the Board of Health, and a stop work order has been placed on the front door.
In fact, the building may be THE most historic in downtown Nantucket, because it was the home of Capt. George Pollard. Although not exactly a household name, it would be recognizable to whaling history enthusiasts and those who have read Nathaniel Philbrick’s “In the Heart of the Sea”, which chronicled the loss of the whaler Essex (out of Nantucket) in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean in 1820, after she was stove in and sunk by a massive and enraged bull sperm whale, thus inspiring Herman Melville to write his famous 1851 epic novel, “Moby-Dick”. (Philbrick’s book was later made into a movie directed by Ron Howard, which unfortunately was a commercial flop.)
The crew of the Essex was marooned at sea in the ship’s surviving whaleboats thousands of miles from the coast of South America with little food and water, suffered severe dehydration and starvation, and eventually resorted to cannibalizing the bodies of those who had died. When that proved insufficient, they drew lots to determine whom they would sacrifice so that the others might live. There were ultimately eight survivors.
(As an aside and speaking of lotteries and creepiness, read Shirley Jackson’s horrifying 1948 short story, “The Lottery,” late at night while lying in bed if for some reason you’d like not to get a good night’s sleep.)
Pollard, who was captain of the Essex and survived, is recalled by Melville as a “nobody” to the islanders of Nantucket, who knew him better as a night watchman. His house would become an inn and later a popular souvenir and gift shop known as The Seven Seas. (I well remember walking in there as a child in the 1960s and seeing a bushel basket or two filled with sperm whale teeth that could be bought for a pittance.)
The health department received a complaint that the building was going to be rented and had serious deficiencies, which were verified upon further inspection. The next step will be a vote as to whether to condemn the building, which would not be lifted until the building is brought up to code.
Historic District Commission Chairman Ray Pohl hopes the current owners of the building will do something, lest the commission be forced to utilize the town’s minimum-maintenance bylaw, which can be a costly and drawn out process.
“Sadly, there are many houses that fall under this category,” Pohl said. “Going to court results in a cost to the town, and in the end, what is the likelihood that the work will get done? It’s a gigantic hole in our ability to do enforcement.”
Faded sports expressions
In the world of colloquialisms and expressions, a friend reminded me of some spoken by a couple of sportsmen of an earlier generation that we both happened to know very well personally. A few of the expressions remain in use and are widely familiar not only to wing shooters but just about anybody else. The others have faded with time. Here’s a sampling:
- Squeaky — Another name for a wood duck.
- Bronze beauty — Wild turkey (the bird; not the liquor).
- Binki — Also known as a rice bird or bobolink. The rice bird (Dolichonyx oryzivorus) used to be plentiful around these parts and was considered a pest by some farmers due to their tendency to feed on cultivated grains — particularly rice. Before the great hurricanes of 1893 and 1911 put an end to rice cultivation in South Carolina, great flocks of rice birds would compete to do the same. I was served bobolinks on occasion during the 1960s and '70s as table fare and remember them as delicious. Sadly, their numbers are in decline and I don’t recall ever having seen one in the wild.
- Redeye — Whiskey or, more specifically, its aftereffects if overindulged.
- Bull sprig — Pintail drake.
- Whitewash — Telltale evidence that the Wilson’s snipe are using an attractive bog.
- Roll from day dawn to dusk dark — To hunt all day.
- Get my rights — A proprietor’s appropriation of some of the game bagged by invited guests.
- Pay my taxes — The obverse of getting one’s rights, i.e. giving birds to the landowner.
- What kind of sandwich do you want? Ham on cheese or cheese on ham?
- You want two eggs for one or two eggs for two?
- Nervous madness — A mysterious ailment that occasionally strikes the wing shooter when he or she can’t hit a thing.
- Roll call — Shotgun, shell bag with shells, hat, invited guests.
- Give ‘em a barrel — SHOOT!
- All we got to do now is get through customs and we’ll be OK — To outsmart the game warden.
- I don’t take a soon breakfast — When one doesn’t like to eat too early.
- I’ve got a bad case of the grippie — To have the flu.
- Supper star — A planetary body that would emerge on the horizon as the sun was going down.