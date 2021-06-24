Gilbreth column: Nantucket, Charleston’s similarities, concerns

An interesting tombstone found on a walk through a Nantucket cemetery:

ROBERT RATLIFF

BORN AT

NEW CASTLE UPON TYNE ENGLAND

FEB 25, 1794

DIED AT NANTUCKET

FEB 20, 1882

AGED 88

________________________________________

He was a seaman on board the ship Northumberland 84 guns under command of Sir Geo. Cockburn that conveyed Napoleon Buonaparte to St. Helena in 1815 and received marked notice from the great emperor.

He was also a seaman in the Albion 74 in the attack on the city of Washington, 1814.

In 1820, he was shipwrecked on the Island of Nantucket where he resided the remainder of his life. He was well known as a successful master rigger for 50 years. Honored for his integrity, respected for his uniform courtesy and loved for his kindness and generosity.

What a dull life Seaman Ratliff had! Meets Bonaparte, fights for the crown, later shipwrecks on Nantucket, falls in love with it, stays there without leaving for 62 years, establishes a fabulous reputation and dies a beloved figure in the community. As with Charleston, all sorts of interesting things can pop up on a routine walkabout around Nantucket — no matter how many times one may have done the same walk previously.

And, as with Charleston, Nantucket has growing pains, with the latter particularly suffering from a disappearing middle class and ever imposing quality of life problems including increasing traffic, crowding, lack of affordability and what some perceive as unbridled growth.

The term “unbridled growth” is sort of a relative term, to the extent that 50 percent of the island is either preserved or owned by various government entities which can’t be tampered with, thus rendering what available land there is all the more inaccessible for ordinary folk — unless those same folk can spend a few days on island via short-term rental arrangements. The latter is the kind of thing that doesn’t necessarily go over well with everyone.

As recently reported in The Wall Street Journal and the island’s redoubtable Inquirer and Mirror, there have been escalating concerns over private equity (investor owned) groups that scoop up properties and then rent them for as little as three days. Some argue that these arrangements strain natural resources and infrastructure on the island because each house can accommodate 12 to 25 people — well over by several multiples the average household — whose occupants might be prone to boisterous partying which would disrupt residential quality of life while adding to traffic and crowding woes.

In 2019, a retired billionaire businessman and longtime summer resident of Nantucket founded the organization ACK Now (ACK is the 3-letter identifier or code used by the Nantucket Memorial Airport), which in November 2020 submitted Article 90. The details of the article proposed a seven-day minimum stay for most short-term rentals, a 90-day cap on total annual short-term rental days for full-time residents, and a 45-day cap for other owners.

An uproar ensued. Local businesspeople complained about the potential drying up of their customer base and a number of second property owners (summer people) said they wouldn’t be able to pay their mortgages or afford upgrades. Meanwhile, proponents of Article 90 bemoaned Nantucket becoming an island wide shortstop Disneyland. Seventeen states have short-term rental regulations, they argued, and Nantucket needs to do something.

(As an aside, it was further maintained that private equity has even commandeered restaurant and ferry reservations for vehicular transportation weeks in advance and that it’s very difficult to find a dinner reservation anywhere despite numerous venues.)

Article 90 was subsequently amended to put no limits on full-time island residents renting their primary homes. Secondary property owners could rent monthly all they want and have up to 45 days of short-term rentals.

On Saturday, June 5, nearly 1,000 registered voters attended the annual Town Meeting, where they voted, as Nantucketers have done for centuries, on matters facing the community. Only full-time residents are allowed to vote and those who showed up for that purpose had been lobbied extensively on both sides of the issues concerning Article 90, issues that had become increasingly strident and personal — if not outright nasty — creating a painful community rift.

By day’s end Article 90 had gone down hard: 625 nays vs. 297 yays. The issues aren’t going away though and there are those who feel a similar article will be introduced next year.

In the meantime perhaps the sorts of problems being dealt with 1,000 miles up the coast aren’t exactly unrecognizable to many of us right here in the Holy City.