Regardless if one is pro-Trump or anti-Trump, liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat, all one has to do is find a media outlet of choice to feel comfortable about things. Or at least try to feel comfortable about things. And that’s a huge problem in today’s world — the difficulty is finding neutral reporting that won’t automatically play into personal biases.
Blowing a story based on bad reporting is one thing, but blowing a story with the leading edge of bias, wishful thinking and false expectations is another matter entirely, as much of the media (and bloggers, Tweeters, talk show hosts and entertainment personalities) found out recently with the release of the Mueller report.
Special counsel Robert Mueller was assigned to the job of identifying collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 successful presidential campaign in May 2017 by Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein, who oversaw much of the work. According to numerous sources, the Mueller investigation employed 19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents, issued an astounding 2,800 subpoenas, executed 500 search warrants and interviewed 500 witnesses.
The investigation came up with nothing and failed to indict a single member of Trump’s campaign for collusion with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.
Everybody knows Trump is an inflammatory personality with a checkered personal past and who has done and said any number of outrageous things — so much so as to engender unparalleled hatred that would warp the standards of impartiality and professionalism. To hear people talk (or write), the president was literally an agent of the Kremlin, an embedded spy, guilty of treason, illegitimate, one who would surely be impeached and later removed from the White House in handcuffs and taken to jail.
All of this was essentially based on a theory that the president of the United States, as Patrick J. Buchanan summarized in a recent syndicated opinion piece, was a Russian asset, a theory whose roots go back to the (Hillary) Clinton campaign’s hiring of the opposition research firm Fusion GPS to dig up some goods on Trump. Fusion hired ex-British spy Christopher Steele, whose sources in Russian intelligence provided him with the contents of his infamous dossier, much of which has subsequently been debunked.
The dossier was delivered to apparently grateful recipients at the FBI, which used it as the basis of a U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court warrant to examine the Trump campaign and ultimately sink his candidacy. When Trump won, the seeds to destroy his presidency were already sown, fueled by hatred, lies, propaganda and innuendo. No rumor was too salacious or anonymous tip too outrageous to publicize, such was the mindset of a media more attuned to Machiavellianism than due process based on facts.
As Sean Davis of The Federalist wrote in an op-ed piece for The Wall Street Journal last week, there is in itself a huge story about how the “leading lights” of journalism got it all so wrong for so long. Last year The New York Times and The Washington Post shared a Pulitzer Prize “for deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration.”
Ironically, as Davis states, not only has the Trump presidency not been destroyed, but it has instead been strengthened by the findings of the report, which only seem to corroborate the voluminous charges of “fake news.” Even more startling is the sudden prospect that things are now teed up very nicely for Trump to get re-elected — particularly if his opponent is one of many left wing extremists vying for the Democratic nomination. (Despite his recent problems, former Vice President Biden would clearly be a different matter.)
Not surprisingly, people are saying that Trump was “not exonerated” in the Mueller report, which some see as wishy-washy (including attorney Alan Dershowitz), but that might not keep the House Judiciary Committee from trying to repeat what Mueller did and re-investigate looking for obstruction, and many will continue to believe the worst by inference.
The country therefore will remain very divided for the foreseeable future. Mueller’s report nonetheless has had a noticeably calming effect on some of the anti-Trump rhetoric. Even The New Yorker, which has exhaustingly worn the president out on a daily basis in its email service to subscribers since the election, has conspicuously toned things down — at least for the time being.