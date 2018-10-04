Let’s take a look at the prelude to the current mess we now see involving the latest nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2016, after the death of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, President Barack Obama nominated Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy. Many, including a number of conservatives found him to be eminently qualified, with more federal judicial experience than any Supreme Court nominee in history. Yet the die had been cast even before Justice Scalia could be properly sent off to glory.
On Feb. 13, 2016, the very day of Scalia’s death, Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement that the Senate would not consider any nominee put forth by Obama, delaying such consideration until the next president of the United States was sworn into office. Nonetheless, on March 16, Obama officially nominated Judge Garland. In an unprecedented move, Senate Republicans (led by McConnell) refused to hear the nomination, holding no hearings, no votes, no action whatsoever (according to an NPR report) until the American people voted on a new president.
The tactic was hugely controversial, and more than 170,000 people signed a White House petition asking Obama independently to appoint Garland, arguing (according to a Washington Post report) that the Senate had waived its advise and consent role. On Nov. 17, nine days after Donald Trump defeated Secretary Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, a U.S. District judge threw out a lawsuit against Sen. McConnell seeking to force a vote on the nomination.
Judge Garland’s nomination expired on Jan. 3, 2017, with the end of the 114th Congress and after a nomination period of 293 days. Trump was sworn in Jan. 20 and 11 days later nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill the court vacancy. Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate April 7.
Meanwhile, Democrats and supporters of Judge Garland were infuriated by the entire process, contending that a liberal voice if not a clear-cut and no-drama appointee to the court had been “stolen.” On June 21, Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would retire effective July 31. On July 9, Trump nominated U.S. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill Kennedy’s seat. Now, to the current mess:
During last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination, Dr. Christine B. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh both gave powerful testimonies and they were both extremely credible. Hers, which involved sexual assault charges against the judge, was pitiable and gut-wrenching.
I disagree with the contention that Judge Kavanaugh was inappropriately outraged during his testimony. Given the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise, it’s understandable that he should feel an attempt had been made on his life so to speak and that he would fight for his life. He’s Irish, for crying out loud. His remarks appeared emotionally honest and not staged or deliberately measured (as a judge would normally behave on the bench) — and which would have gotten him absolutely nowhere, by the way.
It’s very conceivable each absolutely believes she/he is telling the truth. There’s obviously a tremendous amount on the line politically. The tactics used in this particular case are themselves political and in their own way uniquely unprecedented — which may not be so unexpected after what happened to Judge Garland.
It would be very concerning if the accusations leveled against Judge Kavanaugh were true (despite being decades old and before Kavanaugh had matured into a young man, husband, father and professional). It’s the senators’ task to discern the truth of the accusations, if that’s at all possible, which it wouldn’t be if corroborating evidence cannot be established. We’ll see what the latest FBI investigation reveals and who else ends up testifying in front of the Senate committee.
If it’s impossible to determine the truth based on lack of evidence, then the only fair thing to do would be to proceed with the vote on the nomination based on what is factually known about Judge Kavanaugh both personally and professionally.
This is somewhat different, by the way, than the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas controversy. Remember that in 1991, President George H. W. Bush nominated then Circuit Judge Clarence Thomas to replace a Supreme Court seat vacated by Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Hill had previously given testimony to the FBI regarding Thomas’ conduct toward her while he was her supervisor at the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission. The contents of the interview were later leaked to the press shortly before the final Senate vote, hearings of which up to that point had gone very smoothly. Once called to testify, she was grilled on the stand for days.
It would ultimately be shockingly bad precedent to allow the vetting of any nominee to be derailed and his name ruined based on accusations alone without any record or substantiated corroborating evidence or documented areas of concern in any aspect of his life.