Gilbreth column: Looking back at the 1919 riotous ‘Red Summer’

A couple of columns ago I made the observation that the unrest of May 30 was the worst of its kind since the civil and racial unrest of the late 1870s. Ruth Miller, a professional tour guide and historian, suggests otherwise. From her book (co-authored with Alec Cooley) "Slavery to Civil Rights: A Walking Tour of African-American Charleston" comes the description of a 1919 race riot which regrettably I missed during limited research time.
“The year was 1919. The ‘War to End All Wars’ was over and sailors were returning stateside. Charleston was a major home for this, ‘the lily white service’, with several bases in the area.
“Charleston had a ‘tenderloin’ district, a place to find bootleg liquor, prostitutes, gambling parlors and such. Vice was so rampant here that undercover cops for the city and provost guards for the Navy were permanently assigned to the neighborhood. The location drew whites hunting for a ‘good time.’
“On a Saturday night at the corner of Market and Charles (now Archdale) Streets, five sailors were hanging out. When one felt cheated with his buy of illegal whiskey, a fight broke out. The sailors entered Harry Police’s pool hall. They shot and killed Isaac Doctor. A major riot ensued.
“Within hours, over 1,000 whites, mostly ‘bluejackets,’ swarmed into town. Rioters spread out. Roving bands broke into black businesses and homes. A black man was pulled off a streetcar at Marion Square. He was beaten and shot, one of five African Americans who died that night. Some Marines sent to restore order joined the rioters beating and shooting black citizens. Not until 3 a.m. did quiet return to the streets.
“When the story ran in national news, the predominant view was that blacks started the riot. There was little accountability. Two sailors, who were convicted of murder, received a sentence of one year in the brig and dishonorable discharges.
“Mayor Tristram Hyde had the city repair black businesses and homes. He stated, 'The Negroes of Charleston must be protected.' ”
That’s certainly an ugly chapter in Charleston’s history that I don’t recall reading or hearing about growing up. According to the website scencyclopedia.org and apparently quoting from The News and Courier, trouble began when rumors spread that a black man had shot a white sailor in a local pool hall. U.S. Marines were ordered to detain all sailors at the navy yard, and some blacks were disarmed. By the time hostilities ceased that night, three African Americans were dead, 17 were wounded and seven white sailors had received severe injuries.
According to the Wikipedia entry that cites early news reports, trouble started when five white sailors felt they had been cheated by a black man and, unable to find him, attacked African Americans at random. Quoting from The Wilmington Morning Star, “For a time the rioters practically had possession of the downtown streets. A Negro barber shop on King Street was almost wrecked and in several instances street cars were stopped by pulling down the trolley poles and Negroes on the cars were beaten up. One was shot down as he was snatched off a car.”
The Wikipedia story states that five blacks were killed, and another died later. Seventeen black men, seven white sailors and one police officer suffered serious injuries; 35 blacks and eight sailors were admitted to hospitals. Stores had been ransacked, and black businesses and homes damaged, in some cases extensively. Quoting from Cameron McWhirter’s Red Summer: The Summer of 1919 and the Awakening of Black America, “Forty-nine men, most of them white, were arraigned on charges from murder to rioting to assaulting police officers. Two black and one white man were acquitted of inciting a riot.
“Charges against the remainder were dropped — police were overwhelmed that night, with little time to spare for taking statements and securing evidence. Eight men received $50 fines for carrying a concealed weapon.” (The riot was part of a series of 1919 civil disturbances across the South known as the Red Summer.)
According to the website africanamericancharleston.com, activist Septima Clark was 21 at the time and told an interviewer in 1981, “… These sailors got on (the trolley cars) and started beating every black they could find … The Citadel Square was filled with screaming and hollering and we ran back into the house.” Yet black Charlestonians retaliated by joining the fight, and there is a feeling among Civil Rights historians that pushing back provided the local civil rights movement with some of its first small victories.
There appear to be varying accounts as to what actually transpired that night. It was clearly a very big deal and obviously more serious locally than what happened two weeks ago last Saturday. Most of us knew nothing about it I’m sure and won’t be able to help thinking about correlations and comparisons.