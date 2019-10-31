With the local elections just around the corner, people remained embroiled in discussion/debate about what — in oversimplified terms — is good progress vs. bad progress. Progress is good in the sense that there is implied growth or, better yet, controlled growth. It’s not so good when neighborhoods are disrupted and an identifiable feel for given locales (i.e. “heart and soul”) are threatened with extinction.
“Progress” can be challenging and difficult under the best of circumstances and it’s easy to fall into the all too common psychological trap of struggling with nostalgia as opposed to reasonable change. A lot of us are subject to that sort of thing — including me. In fact, there’s a joke floating around somewhere about how many Charlestonians it takes to change a lightbulb. The answer is three: One to literally switch the bulb out and two to lament that it’s no longer the same bulb.
That being said, much of what these elections boil down to is the feeling of whether or not we’re moving in the right direction. A couple of weeks ago there was discussion in this space about the frustrations people experience on a daily basis. Paradoxically, many people feel Charleston has never looked better while facing so many existential threats or been at such risk for losing so much of its character. Things, like people, can look great, but it’s the heart that counts. Right?
Will that even matter in a hundred years when people born over the next couple of generations or so will only know what they know and conceivably nothing of what tied Charleston together for its first 350 years? Such is the essence of change, capricious and inexorable as it at times may be.
For sort of a different perspective, Ed Ott, who happens to be my age, is a 63-year-old Charleston native who has also lived in Southern California and New York. “Have been back in Charleston for fifteen years,” he writes, “and have lived West Ashley, Daniel Island, Wild Dunes and now in the Clements Ferry area.”
“I agree with your points about the dangers to Charleston’s identity, but do you remember Charleston’s identity in the 1960s and ‘70s? I grew up in West Ashley, and my parents took us to Bethel Methodist downtown…they couldn’t wait to get back home … there was not much in downtown Charleston. Highlights were the Riviera and Gloria Theatres! We felt it was generally dangerous on the peninsula with none of the dynamic life you see now.
“That’s when Charleston faced a real identity crisis and we recovered — thanks to Joe Riley and the influx of insurance money after Hurricane Hugo. I’m confident we will overcome the current challenges, and will focus on the many positives you mention in the last part of your column!”
Tom DiFiglio, a former teacher, spent many years here as a youngster and was glad to retire back this way after living among the concrete jungles of South Florida. “Like Dickens,” he writes (edited for brevity), “it is the best and worst of times (in Charleston). Charleston has some serious problems: Traffic, flooding and overdevelopment leading the way. We need to be proactive. A child born today may well be living in a Charleston of three million people upon reaching my age. Charleston is at a tipping point as well as a crossroad. We must think about modern transportation such as light rail, efficient use of waterways, perhaps electric trolleys and jitneys to help get around downtown.
“Can we not adopt reasonable urban planning with green belts and common areas that calm down and make an urban area more livable?
“Charleston faces some daunting tasks and needs to come up with boatloads of money to solve some of these issues— particularly flooding.”
Tom says he has some ideas about where that money might come from (and which he may outline in a letter to the editor) without legalizing gambling, “or currently illegal substances for so-called recreational purposes,” and without raising personal taxes or putting tolls on every road in the area.
Not that I’m a betting man, but I’d wager that leaves three things: Tourists, tourists and more tourists.