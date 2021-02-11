Gilbreth column: Little guy needs to take care on Wall Street

For those of us who don’t know a lot about business and finance, individual stock picking has traditionally amounted to little more than gambling. Decades ago, for example, there was a little Schwab account I’d tinker around with as circumstances permitted, and every pick by yours truly was either based on a gut feeling, a limited amount of research, the broad and conservative recommendations of famous experts and, regrettably, the occasional tip from a friend or acquaintance who didn’t know any more about stocks than I did.

Though my love for my friends is undying and unconditional, the stock tips I got from them were pretty much uniformly about as helpful as would be tips from me on how to — oh, I don’t know — cut and color ladies’ hair. The process: Complimentary; the reaction: Priceless.

Anyhow, such conversations may have led to the purchase of stocks like AT&T back when, along with Time Warner, Wachovia ... and, by the way, I could go on. Ironically, one of the “huge” sort of success stories I experienced happened shortly after Peter Lynch retired from Magellan. He was being interviewed on the “Today” show about his track record and future plans, and the interviewer asked if he’d offer just one tip for the mere mortals who happened to be watching that morning.

Lynch hemmed and hawed a moment and said he’d pick a good conservative blue chip like Coca-Cola; he liked the trajectory of the company despite its having been around forever and was particularly impressed by CEO Roberto Goizueta. So I got lucky with that one based solely on a TV tip (generally not good practice), but overall my stock-picking record is not very good, and I have finally come to the realization that it’s a lot easier and safer to let the pros handle things.

But that’s just me. Over the past year there have been some extraordinary stock developments where ordinary amateur pickers have bought remarkable winners based on little more than an impulse (Tesla being the prototype). Most recently, as everyone has heard by now, the organized running up of GameStop in the digital age has created a kerfuffle on Wall Street and introduced concerns about the interfacing of technology and investments amidst the potential for market manipulation.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As a refresher, GameStop is a publicly traded company with what many would consider to be an antiquated business model, which is to say the selling of video-game discs and cartridges in shopping malls. Both the equipment sold and the venues chosen for selling them are rapidly becoming things of the past.

If you’re a hedge fund manager, you might determine that the future of video-game retail is even bleaker than it is at present. One way to make money off that insight would be to short sell a stock like GameStop, where you might borrow shares of it, sell them for cash, wait for the price of the shares to fall, and then buy them back at a lower rate and return them to the lender. Your hedge fund keeps the difference, and that’s one way of making money in the hedge fund business.

Now if you’re an individual investor who has sentiment for GameStop because you went there as a child, and you don’t like that a major hedge fund will be shorting GameStop’s stock, you might join the ranks of those with similar feelings and views on an online forum and try to do something about it, such as organize and collectively buy GameStop stock to buoy and inflate its stock price.

Short sellers lose money when the stocks they’re hedging go north instead of south. The borrowing of shares to short sell involves the putting up of collateral, and the borrower must be prepared to return such shares whenever the lender wants them back. If the borrowed shares go up in value, you’ll need to find more collateral to cover the difference. If you or the lender runs out of patience, you’re now on the hook for buying back the borrowed shares at a loss. And that’s how you lose money as a short seller.

And this is what happened to Melvin Capital and other hedge funds during GameStop’s remarkable run up, which has since crashed back down to Earth, thus revealing both the potential upside and fragility of these sorts of arrangements.

At the very least, market manipulation potential appears to be enhanced during the digital age and practically giveaway brokerage costs (as now appears to be the case with silver). Nonetheless, the little guy needs to be careful. Timing being everything will still be as relevant to him now as it ever was.