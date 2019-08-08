In the grand scheme of things, it was and is nothing because I have so much else to be grateful and thankful for, yet, as I mentioned a while back, one of my favorite hobbies (guitar playing) came crashing to an abrupt halt six years ago when I developed a debilitating hand palsy. A palsy! Nobody develops palsies, except old people.
Well, in actuality, I was already pretty old, depending on one’s perspective. So, here I was, minding my own business, when all of a sudden the left arm and shoulder got very sore and the hand went weak over the period of a day or two — to the point of not being able to trim fingernails or button a shirt. If I swung a golf club too hard, it would go flying out of my hands, which is about the only thing I can think of that might be more humiliating than a shank, not to mention a danger to my playing companions.
I’d had a couple of episodes previously that were relatively mild and had complete recoveries both times. The neurologist gave it a fancy diagnosis that I’d never even heard of before (hereditary neuralgic amyotrophy) and said that there was no effective therapy. “Somebody way back in your family tree had the same thing,” he said.
This time, the recovery was incomplete — maybe 50 percent — not enough to play the acoustic guitar, or at least nothing like my previous standards. So, in an effort to make the best out of an undesirable situation, I turned to the electric guitar, a blonde 1969 Rickenbacker 360 that I bought back in the late ‘80s in nearly mint condition as sort of a mantique, and justified as a worthwhile “investment.” This is the same style of guitar that The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn made famous back in their heyday.
The guitar was still in mint condition when I pulled it out of its original case six years ago. The bluish silvery vinyl exterior of the case was appropriately worn and the plush, shaggy, royal blue interior emanated a fragrance that smelled like a well-worn music store — the kind that used to be fairly commonplace, but has since moved to the realm of cyberspace, with a rare exception here and there.
The Rickenbacker looked great for the simple reason that it had virtually never been played — not even by me, to tell the truth. Even the lacquer on the fretboard was in pristine condition with little to no sign of wear and tear. After 50 years, it stays in excellent tune, works perfectly and gives me the opportunity to play — nothing great, but enough to get by. The string gauge and action (ease with which the strings can be compressed onto the fretboard) make playing a lot easier compared to acoustic guitars and the neck is relatively small and easy to negotiate.
Best of all, I started hanging out with another musician, Tommy Dew, a professional tour guide and well known on the local music scene as front man for The Archetypes, and we’ve been playing music and writing songs. You see, we’re “artists” creating a song catalog. Our drummer, Yates Dew (no relation) is amazing, a multi-instrumentalist, and also helps out with some of the songwriting. After nailing down a good bassist, we’ll officially become the combo with the oh-so-appropriate name: The Earls of Shaftesbury, a name that works beautifully on multiple levels.
So listen up! We may come to your town.
Woodstock relics long gone
Speaking of music, a reader (whom I’ll leave anonymous for obvious reasons) liked the recent column on Woodstock and writes, “I grew up in upstate New York and at age 16 was too young to make it down to Bethel and that magnificent field. But the following August, a friend and I drove down to check it out. The field was all corn and it looked like they did only a minimal cleanup after the festival because there were shoes, sleeping bags and refuse of all sorts amongst the corn.
“We then found Max Yasgur’s actual dairy barn, stuck our heads inside and spotted a wooden crate filled with empty milk bottles with ‘Yasgur Farms’ printed on them. Of course, we commandeered them and split up the haul. Off to Cornell I went the following year and somehow or other my take disappeared, much like my Topps baseball cards. Relics lost for the ages.
“My mother later gave me a gift of an original ticket that I still have … A generation was born that week, as you know.”