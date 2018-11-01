When the decision was made by Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and City Council years ago to introduce the Second Sunday shopping concept, the whole idea was greeted with mixed enthusiasm. Pedestrians seemed to love it, although some merchants weren’t so sure and felt that the absence of vehicular traffic might negatively impact sales.
For several years, as many will recall, part of King Street was closed roughly between George and Beaufain Streets during the Christmas season. A large tree and other holiday accoutrements added a festive air and the eastern end of Beaufain Street was “renamed” Candy Cane Lane.
The closure of King Street for rather prolonged periods of time was unpopular with merchants. An adjustment was made to allow vehicles to pass along either side of the King Street tree, and this lasted for a handful of years, but enthusiasm waned and/or protest continued to the extent that this particular Yuletide tradition was eventually abandoned.
Personally speaking, I miss the cordoned off part of King Street and its beautiful tree during the holidays and further wonder if both wouldn’t be enthusiastically welcomed back. Why? Because Second Sunday has turned into a smash and perhaps retailers have gotten over their sales jitters.
It has got to be more complicated than just sales, however. Deliveries have to be made, garbage has to be picked up, the elderly need to be able to get around easily. Somehow or other, though, Europeans have gotten really good at limiting vehicular traffic in historically sensitive areas in many of their cities.
Some of this of course was inadvertently by design; narrow streets being what they are in the older cities and villages will limit traffic, although once in awhile an interesting (some would say “cute”) smaller commercial vehicle or garbage truck specially designed for the narrow streets will be seen plying their byways — looking almost cartoonish in an amusing sort of way. But many of the wider streets and thoroughfares have also been severely restricted with attractive barricades and even resurfaced with limestone and occasionally white marble.
This doesn’t mean there are never any cars. Police maintain a presence and there is the occasional utility vehicle. But for the most part pedestrians don’t have to worry about any of that and can literally wander the streets in a carefree manner. Sightseeing here, shopping there — it doesn’t matter. The busy and large port city of Toulon in southern France with its modern city feel and wide streets mixed with antiquities is one such remarkable example.
Which of course got me to thinking about how a similar arrangement might work in Charleston. How would the boundaries of limited access be established? Which streets or city blocks would work? Quite frankly, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to propose by European standards which entire neighborhoods might have restricted vehicular access.
For the sake of argument and simplification, let’s limit the area of restriction to one street. Which (or part thereof) in peninsular Charleston, assuming you’re interested, would you most like to see permanently changed into what would essentially be — with fairly limited exception — a pedestrian thoroughfare? Meeting, King, what?
Just because they’re traffic/parking/rickshaw nightmares that can no longer facilitate what they were meant to do, my vote would be King Street between Calhoun and Market or East Bay between Calhoun and Market — and preferably East Bay. Imagine the freedom and convenience of a nice stroll at that particular location, which is currently overwhelmed nearly all the time in every sense of the word.
This would clearly take a lot of planning and City Council and the mayor would actually have to agree on something (a different matter and a different column on another day). Consequently, and not unexpectedly, nothing would ever get done — unless there’s sufficient community support to try something new and different, and yet which in some ways would be a throwback to an earlier era.
Paraphrasing the Nike slogan: Let’s do this.