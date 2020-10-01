Gilbreth column: Let’s hope October gives us a break

One of my professional partners in the medical field made the bold statement a month ago that she was feeling good about the hurricane season and for the first time in ages felt like we weren’t going to have trouble.

I wanted so bad to believe it, but a month ago it was still hot as fire and the hurricane season roiling with activity. After several consecutive seasons of tumult I guess my mindset was conditioned to expect the worst. Why not — particularly with COVID-19 and all the recent unrest we’ve been having? What don’t we just throw something like Hurricane Hugo into the mix and to hell with everything?

As a refresher, we had the so-called "Flood of the Century" in 2015 and had to contend with Hurricane Matthew the following year — both October storms which belied the optimistic saying that come October, it’s all over (the storm and hurricane season, that is.) Hurricane Irma was 2017 and for the third consecutive year the peninsula found itself underwater. We were harassed by Florence in 2018 and Dorian last year, and fortunately there was no generalized flooding associated with either storm, so in that sense we were lucky. Furthermore, there was no significant wind damage with any of the storms.

At any rate, we could use a year off and — could it be? — this is the year it’s going to happen? We’ll see, and by the way, let’s start a new streak and keep it going.

Enough compromises

Going through some of the mail, I received some pushback from members of the Sullivan’s Island community in response to a column about their maritime forest, and specifically regarding some of its drawbacks expressed by beachfront residents. In the spirit of discussion, here are some thoughts from John Winchester (edited for brevity):

“From my perspective, and I admit I tired of this years ago and only followed it remotely, the Town has compromised and compromised with folks along the ‘front beach.’ The way I understood the last Town position, the forest was ‘thinned’ (my word) and viewing avenues provided. A gradual, in height, trimming would be allowed from residents’ yards into the forest. It just seems to me the Town has compromised, and every time the opposition comes back wanting to begin new compromise from the compromised point.

Cathy Curtis agrees that there have been multiple compromises over the years (edited for brevity.)

“First there was the compromise of cutting wax myrtles to seven feet, and then that was reduced to five feet. Next, we compromised by creating a transition zone of 100 feet in front of each home, including a 40-foot buffer that removed all but the largest of a few trees. Each of these compromises reduced the health and viability of the forest, yet we did it to be ‘good neighbors.’

“You talk about replacing the maritime forest in its natural state with an Olmsted-like city park, but we live on a barrier island and not in a city, and this would require cutting down trees and shrubs, reducing our natural storm protection and increasing the risk of significant loss to public and private property and public infrastructure — losses that we will all have to pay for.

“This decision may also affect our flood insurance (lots of things do of which most of us are unaware) and migratory birds have been documented to use our forest as a stop off point.

“An agreement was reached between beachfront owners and the Lowcountry Open Land Trust to place deed restrictions on the accreted land to prevent development, this after a house was built on accreted land. Now that the maritime forest has matured, people want the forest removed to preserve views.”

Uh oh … Well, this is what happens when you say you don’t have a dog in a fight and all of a sudden end up in the middle of one. So we’ll promptly exit the stage and be back with more fun and excitement next week.