Gilbreth column: Let’s gather our wits and calm down over virus

No one knows what’s going to become of the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, although — and I have absolutely no scientific data to back this up — my hunch is it’s going to come and go without leaving too much wreckage in its wake. Not to be blasé about it, particularly someone like me who’s rapidly approaching old coot status and may be at higher risk. But my feeling is we’re overall going to be fine and that this will not be significantly worse than sort of a typical flu-like virus — perhaps on a low dose of steroids. But maybe not. The data aren’t entirely convincing and nobody really knows. So it’s good that we’re tackling the unknown with broad-based, comprehensive public health policy.
And yet people conveniently forget — and this is the weird part — how deadly influenza is. According to the CDC website, 35.5 million people in the U.S. got sick with the flu during the 2018-19 season, of whom 16.5 million went to the doctor. There were 490,600 hospitalizations and 34,200 deaths in the U.S. alone from the flu (about 6,000 less than the number of Americans in 2018 who died in car accidents — another horrifying annual statistic that we’ve more or less gotten “used to.”)
The flu vaccine is supposed to be a better match this year, and so far this season in the U.S. there have been 280,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 16,000 fatalities.
As of this writing (Wednesday), John Hopkins University reports that there have been about 125,000 coronavirus cases around the world and 4,615 worldwide deaths. In the U.S. there have been about 1,300 reported cases and 32 deaths, or 0.002 percent of the number of people who have already died from the flu this season. Most who have succumbed have not only been elderly but the sick elderly who were already in bad shape. And yet here we are in complete hissy fit, freak-out panic mode.
If people were even a fraction as concerned about the flu, then many more would get vaccinated and the number of lives saved would greatly outnumber those who have been and, I’m willing to predict, will have been lost to the coronavirus.
I’ll tell you something else I think — and again I have absolutely no data to back this up — this organism is and has been widespread for some time in the U.S. and that only now are the epidemiological tools being properly employed to gather information. A few columns ago, I remarked that this cold and virus season has been the worst I’ve seen in my coming up 32 years of practicing medicine. It’s therefore impossible not to wonder if the coronavirus accounts for at least some of it.
President Donald J. Trump, responding to criticism that the federal government has not responded adequately to growing concerns about the coronavirus, signed a $8.3 billion spending bill Friday that will help fund the U.S. response to the coronavirus. Most goes to research and development, the CDC, the FDA, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. The State Department will also get a chunk, as will the Small Business Administration to help finance an increasing number of loans to businesses affected by the spread of the coronavirus.
With that kind of money being spread around, it’s appropriate to ask what is really needed, independent of politics, which thus would remind everyone of the need for the appropriate oversight.
Thank God the movie "Contagion" (Warner Brothers, 2011) has not been just released and that there has been no talk of a re-release. People may remember that "The China Syndrome" (Columbia Picture, 1979) about a nuclear power plant on the verge of a meltdown was released literally 12 days before the Three Mile Island nuclear accident, giving the film unbelievably coincidental exposure and publicity.
Speaking of the year 1979 and the word “corona,” I’m surprised that no one has resurrected The Knack’s 1979 smash hit “My Sharona” in parody form to include “corona” as a substitute word for “Sharona” every time it is sung, which is about 1,000 times over the course of the song. I tried to think of some clever lyrics but then got to the “M-m-m-my corona” part and developed a really bad headache and an ear worm that still hasn’t gone away.
Well, we’ll see where all this hysteria leads us. Hopefully we’ll be able to gather our wits soon and calm down