Gilbreth column: Learning about masks, words and a philosopher

Now that we’re all kind of getting used to wearing masks, the other day I made the mistake of sprinting up four flights of a back stairwell while wearing a mask. Even weirder, I decided to the leave the mask on at the top of the stairs to see if I could catch my breath. Not a very healthy thing to do because it felt like I was suffocating. So if anybody — out of sheer boredom or mental imbalance — wants to feel what it’s like to be under controlled respiratory distress and actually not get intubated I would commend this as an interesting, if not strange, exercise.
Contradictory Words
It’s been said that basic English may not be the most difficult language for a foreigner to learn, but getting all the details of grammar down and the subtleties of different word meanings and colloquialisms is just about impossible. Yet, of course, these are those who use English as a second language and speak it better than 90 percent who claim it as a primary language, and that just amazes me. How do they do it? Most of us are still learning little things about our own language, including me by the way.
The other day, for example, I learned what a contronym is: Single words that have two contradictory meanings (i.e. they are their own opposites). Here are just a few examples from a “Daily Writing Tips” website:
1. Apology: A statement of contrition for an action, or a defense of one.
2. Bolt: To secure, or to flee.
3. Bound: Heading to a destination, or restrained from movement.
4. Cleave: To adhere, or to separate.
5. Dust: To add fine particles, or to remove them.
6. Fast: Quick, or stuck or made stable.
7. Left: Remained, or departed.
8. Peer: A person of the nobility, or an equal.
9. Sanction: To approve, or to boycott.
10. Weather: To withstand, or to wear away.
Outdoors Philosopher
Some of us like to turn to the solace of nature as a way of dealing with the various crises that have afflicted us this year. Coincidentally, a cousin gave me a book containing some of the writings of Cicero (the Roman statesman and Academic Skeptic philosopher) and lo and behold the first page I turned to contained a few of his impressions of the outdoors. Reading through the passages one can see where any number of outdoors writers may have found inspiration. What follows is a brief sampler (edited).
“But I am now come to speak to the Pleasures of a Country Life, with which I am infinitely delighted. Here our whole Business is with the Earth, the common Parent of us all, which is never found refractory, never denies what is required of it, nor fails to return back what is committed to it with Advantage … (such as grapes which) acquire that delicious Sweetness and beautiful Form, that equally please both the Taste and the Eye; and then enriches the World with that noble Liquor, the Advantages of which I need not name…
“But besides the Pleasures already mentioned, from Corn Fields, Meads and Vines, there is yet a vast Fund for others, from Orchards, Cattle, Bees, and Gardens, with the endless Varieties of beautiful Flowers, that yield an entertainment ever new and ever delighting: For in the Orchards there arises a Pleasure not only from the Ranges of fruit-bearing Trees, all answering to the View in just and exact Order; but above all, from their Improvement by Grafting; the finest Invention, in my Opinion, in Husbandry.”
No doubt local camellia enthusiasts can relate to the observation concerning grafting!