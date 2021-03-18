Gilbreth column: Learning about English and 'Two-Ton' Tony

Having a little more fun with the English language, including word unscrambling mentioned in a recent column which involves rearranging words to create ones using the same letters.

My friend H.M. (Andy) Anderson weighed in with a quip about a fellow who claimed that he had “sex daily.”

“Hmmm … ” his friend replied.

“Did I really say that?” the gentleman asked. “I meant ‘dyslexia.’ ”

Yes indeed: English is a hard language. If an English teacher wanted to make life miserable for students trying to learn it as a second language (or even as a first language, for that matter), the following sentences which can be found on a variety of websites might be included in the learning materials:

The bandage was wound around the wound. The farm was used to produce produce. The dump was so full it had to refuse refuse. We polish Polish furniture. He could lead if he’d get the lead out. The man decided to desert his dessert in the desert. Since there is no time like the present, he thought it was time to present the present. A bass was painted on the bass drum. When shot at, the dove dove into the edge of the woods. I did not object to the object. There was a row among the oarsmen about how to row. They were too close to the two doors to close either without being noticed.

Tony’s ‘whole story’

You’d have to be a real student of the “sweet science” (aka boxing) to get the following trivia question right, a question inspired after having supper recently at Little Jack’s Tavern on Upper King Street. On the walls hang an assortment of sports memorabilia and photos, and the latter of which included a black-and-white picture of Joe Louis with an opponent, who had obviously weathered a terrible beating and is now caught literally clinging to the referee to keep from hitting the canvas.

It was the image of the guy that’s so pitiful: Short, stocky, balding — enough to make one wonder how such a fighter could possibly have ended up in the ring with the Brown Bomber, who looks to be in his prime. By all appearances this had to have been a pathetic mismatch. Who was this man and how did he earn a chance to challenge Louis, a celebrity athlete who stood right up there with Babe Ruth in the sporting realm of human apotheosis?

Here’s what I learned from the internet, primarily Wikipedia:

Well it turns out the challenger was the classic version of the New Jersey tough guy and tavern keeper, not afraid of nothin’ or nobody, who liked to say he “never hoid of him” when speaking of Louis, but that he’d “moida da bum” if he ever got his hands on him. Maybe 5 feet, 9 inches tall, he liked to weigh in at about 235 pounds, which he managed to do by eating anything he wanted. A typical meal is said to have consisted of six chickens, a side of spaghetti, all washed down with half a gallon of red wine, or beer, or both, and with an ever-present stogie burning on the side.

He liked to train at night. Why? “Cuz I fight at night.”

He also enjoyed refraining from showering to encourage body odor in a strategy to distract his opponents. Another of his more famous ones, former heavyweight champion Max Baer, (daddy of Jethro Bodine of "The Beverly Hillbillies") is said to have remarked that the opponent “smelled of rotten tuna and a tub of old liquor being sweated out.”

By earning a shot at Louis, he had actually done so legitimately and brought a record with him of 76 wins (53 KOs), 24 loses and five draws into the ring. Resembling an ambulatory beer barrel, according to one sports reporter at the time, he was a “no holds barred” brawler with a lethal left hook, who made crude, vulgar, race-baiting remarks and enjoyed head-butting, eye gouging, arm-breaking, elbowing and hitting below the belt.

Louis, always the gentleman outside the ring and who always fought clean inside of it, hated the man at the time, though they would eventually become friends. He hated him so much, in fact, that he fantasized about “carrying” him the duration of the fight, just so he could inflict as much punishment as possible.

But Louis’ plans were quickly derailed that evening when the short, balding man stunned the Brown Bomber and the crowd by staggering and hurting Louis with a powerful left hook in the first round, only to be repeated two rounds later, briefly putting Louis down for a 2-count. By the fourth round, the 6’2” Louis began using his challenger’s head as a speed bag, hitting him with murderous combinations which forced the referee finally to stop the bout.

It happened June 28, 1939, at Yankee Stadium, during Louis’ seventh title defense, when “Two-Ton” Tony Galento nearly shocked the world and who, on the hopes and whims of a haymaker or two, and as a decided underdog, aspired to a consequential slice of the American pie.

Now you’ll know the whole story next time you want to impress someone with sports trivia at Little Jack’s.