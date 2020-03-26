Gilbreth column: John Rivers’ list of Charleston’s notable women

The Post and Courier recently profiled 25 women who have had a meaningful impact on the Holy City as we celebrate its 350th anniversary. The list was not considered complete by any stretch, which gave my friend John Rivers, a Charleston business executive with deep roots in the community and the city’s television industry, time to consider other names he thought worth mentioning. And without further ado, here are Mr. Rivers’ picks with biographical information provided (edited).
Mary Ader — Former long-time city councilwoman who served as mayor pro tem. Two streets, one bordering a West Ashley park, bear her name.
Jennet Robinson Alterman -- Founder of the Center for Woman whose broadcast background includes morning anchor at Channel 5.
Marjorie Amos-Frazier — Made history as first woman elected to Charleston County Council and state Public Service Commission; longtime leader in the African American community.
Millicent Anderson — Educator, first African American female serving as a board member of a local communications company - WCSC.
Nella Barkley — National and local president of the Junior League; president of Crystal-Barkley Career Planning; helped organize first Spoleto Festival USA and a civic leader for 50 years.
Carmen Bunch — Isle of Palm’s first woman mayor.
Debi Chard — Emmy Award-winning local TV journalist with a career spanning over 40 years.
Leah Chase — Leader in the Jewish community and a strong advocate for tourism in Israel.
Anne W. Cleveland — Educator; executive director of the Charleston Library Society. Her 12-year tenure at the helm has seen the resurrection of an organization that had been in decline.
Nadine Collier — Daughter of the late Ethel Lance who, along with all the other women, said, “I forgive you,” after the Emanuel AME Church shooting.
Ginny Deering — Founder of WINGS for girls and an advocate for gender acceptance.
Ellen Dressler-Moryl — Musician, first director of city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and the driving force for the expansion of Piccolo Spoleto.
Rainey Evans — Beloved to a generation of children as TV’s Happy Raine and an advocate for community enhancement through paid and volunteer work at Medical University of South Carolina.
Marie Ferrara — Responsible for the special collections of ephemera in the rare book section at the College of Charleston.
Stephanie Few — Attorney; wrote the incentives for the state of South Carolina to attract Boeing to the Charleston region.
Cheryll Woods-Flowers — Mount Pleasant’s first woman mayor.
Margot Freudenberg — Holocaust survivor; physical therapist; tireless volunteer for community non-profits and awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by MUSC.
Susan P. Frost — Preservationist; suffragist; founded what would become the Preservation Society of Charleston.
Laura Gates — President of the Gibbes Museum of Art, past president Board of Trustees Wellesley College, past chair Coastal Conservation League.
Lou Hammond — Community volunteer and livability advocate.
Helen Hill — Chairwoman of the Charleston County Aviation Authority and CEO of the Explore Charleston, which oversees tourism business amounting to some $8 billion annually.
Mary Vereen Huguenin — Served as local president of the Junior League during its first edition publication of Charleston Receipts (nearly 70 years ago), which is still in print.
Josephine Humphries — internationally recognized author.
Martha Rivers Ingram — Philanthropist, patron of the arts, led the private sector design and fundraising for the new Gaillard Center.
Linda Ketner — Philanthropist, advocate for gender equality, engaged in civic/political endeavors.
Thea Kozakis and Laura Stevens — Discovered an extrasolar planet in 2012 under the leadership of Professor Joe Carson.
Blossom Krawcheck — Fashion trendsetter, TV personality and respected philanthropist within Charleston’s Jewish community.
Sallie Krawcheck — CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, a digital financial advisor for women. Ranked #7 on Forbes’ 2005 list of the world’s most powerful women.
Dorothy Legge — Preservationist; saved the 18th century townhouses that would become Rainbow Row.
Gertrude Legendre — Served with the Office of Strategic Services during WW II; philanthropist, conservationist and social doyenne; previous longtime owner of Medway Plantation in Goose Creek.
Lynn Letson — Curated the first Roper Hospital art collection. She understood that art placed in hospitals could assist patients with the healing process.
Elizabeth Rivers Lewine — Philanthropist, disability advocate.
Linda Lombard — Past chairwoman of Charleston County Council; famously urged people to evacuate in a live televised statement as Hurricane Hugo took aim at South Carolina.
Alberta Long — Supported numerous organizations individually and through her efforts as Vice Chair of the Community Chest (now known as the Trident United Way.)
Joan Mack — Won several School Bell Awards and influential TV news reporter.
Louise Maybank — Helped develop a density plan for Wadmalaw Island; former chair of Charleston County Greenbelt Advisory Board, and Land Trust founding trustee.
Mary McBee — Founded Ashley Hall School.
Jenny Sanford McKay — Former First Lady of South Carolina; involved in numerous community enhancement projects.
Darla Moore — Wall Street icon; philanthropist, broke the glass ceiling at Augusta National by becoming one of its first two female members (the other being Condoleezza Rice); awarded the Order of the Palmetto in 1998.
Valerie Morris — Dean of the School of the Arts at the College of Charleston for 20 years.
Jill Muti — Transformed Ashley Hall by using her training in the classics and recruited international boarders from Italy and Asia.
Rose Maree Myers — First principal of the Charleston School of the Arts.
Dee Holmes Norton — Strong advocate for the caring of abused children as illustrated by the center bearing her name: Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center.
Sadie Oglesby — Broke the color barrier with her own television program on Channel 5.
Hazel Parker — Mentored generations of children at East Bay Playground, now renamed in her honor.
Countess Alicia Spaulding Paolozzi — A key player in helping to establish Spoleto festival USA.
Alexandra Ripley — Selected from thousands to assume the daunting task of writing a sequel to "Gone With the Wind."
Kathleen Rivers — Past President of the Gibbes Museum of Art during a period of transition among numerous other accomplishments.
Pat Robinson (Mrs. Emmett) — Former leader of the Footlight Players, actress, playwright, author.
Kitty Robinson — Past President and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation.
Rita Scott — First African American female manager of a TV station in Charleston.
Joan Sloan (wife of Coach Norm Sloan) — Sang "The Star Spangled Banner" at every Citadel basketball game for years, not infrequently generating more interest than the actual games.
Sallie Smith — Co-founder of the Junior League’s Whale of a Sale, civic leader, volunteer.
Frieda Sokol — Stalwart of her family’s business for 50 years and a respected figure in all aspects of the community.
Augusta Porcher Jones Taber—Major influence on the Episcopal Church when women were not given much in the way of responsibilities.
Martha Teichner — CBS national correspondent and a local supporter of the arts.
Jane Thornhill — The quintessential tour guide and one of the first (along with Liz Young, who wrote the first guide tour book for Charleston.)
Mary Thornley — President Trident Technical College for 20 years.
Barbara S. Williams — First female editor of a daily newspaper (culminating with The Post and Courier) in South Carolina with a newspaper career spanning 47 years.
… And all mothers who instilled values of honesty, integrity and public service in their children.
