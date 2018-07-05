It has been said that a doctor who treats himself has a fool for a patient, and I would further say that most people who try to manage their money have fools for clients. There are exceptions, of course, but most people really don’t know what they’re doing and have to find out the hard way that it’s best to turn things over to the pros.
Nonetheless, it is good training for young people to become affiliated with a brokerage firm where they can invest small amounts of money in individual investment options such as stocks and see what might become of their investments. It is not only fun but educational to learn what a stock is, what constitutes the Dow Jones Industrial average, what NASDAQ is compared to the S&P 500, who pays what for dividends, what price: earnings ratios are and so forth.
Chances are pretty good that if these young investors do some research and pick conservatively they will enjoy the thrill of watching money grow as opposed to languishing in a savings account or a poorly-yielding certificate of deposit.
When people start getting in trouble it’s usually because of overconfidence, speculative risk and not understanding the nuances or having a feel for market trends such as when to seek new opportunity and getting rid of worn baggage. And that’s where the pros come in.
Case in point: About 28 years ago I’d opened up a little Schwab account in the midst of my medical residency and was trying to save a little money and invest it wisely. Peter Lynch, former manager of the Magellan Fund at Fidelity Investments, had just stepped down from that position at the age of 46 and was enjoying a worldwide reputation as something of a mystic financial genius. A hot potential interviewee, I happened to see him one morning on the Today Show being interviewed by Bryant Gumbel.
The two chit-chatted for a few minutes reviewing Lynch’s accomplishments with Fidelity and then Gumbel asked what words of advice Lynch might have for the rest of us mere mortals (paraphrasing.) As I recall, Lynch said that concerning amateur individual stock picks, be conservative and stick with trusted blue chips.
“Like what?” Gumbel asked. “Pick one for us.”
“Well,” Lynch responded, looking a bit uncomfortable, “I like what’s happening at Coca-Cola under the leadership of their CEO Roberto Goizueta. He’s doing some great work over there.”
So later that week I did exactly what you’re not supposed to do, and that was take all my savings and dump it into one stock: Coca-Cola. Now it just so happens that Mr. Lynch was right yet again, and it turned out to have been an exceptionally fortuitous pick, but the point is I did no personal due diligence (and not that I would have necessarily understood what I was doing anyway) and ended up making a risky all-in investment based on something I’d literally heard on the TV. What’s more, I happened to sell at what happened to be a very opportune time as a way to start funding the children’s 529 college savings plan, just as Coke was peaking out and entering something of a decline.
So, in summary, that particular deal was nothing but dumb luck. Buoyed by self-confidence, I ended up making some other good picks and sales based completely on feel and practically no research (like Disney, Merck pharmaceuticals), but also tried some high-risk tech options which tanked and blue chips like Wachovia, General Electric, Time, AT&T — and we’re all too familiar with what has or is happening to those companies. There’s no question that my individual picks and timing to sell vs hold would not compare with performances by professional advisers and traders who really know what they’re doing.
There are some young people I know pretty well who have started personal investment accounts and are sticking their toes in the water. But unlike me, they’ve done some homework and are much better informed. It’s a great exercise, yet if timing is everything they’ll one day figure out when the timing is right and to “turn it over.”