Gilbreth column: If Tom Brady isn’t the greatest, who is?

Even though the Boston Red Sox and I go back a long way (well before 2004, by the way), yours truly just hasn’t felt it for the New England Patriots in general or Tom Brady in particular. That’s why I was surprised to find myself pulling for the ageless superstar a couple of Sundays ago during Super Bowl LV. It wasn’t so much that I’d become a Brady fan so much as gotten wrapped up in the 43-year-old’s impossible tale of appearing in his 10th Super Bowl with a chance to win his seventh ring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty good 2019 season with a record of 11-5 and earned themselves a Wildcard playoff berth. They then proceeded to beat Washington on the road and later broke the hearts of Drew Brees in New Orleans and Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field — two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history — thus making it to the Super Bowl where they would finally enjoy a home game.

Even though the score was lopsided, Super Bowl LV had moments of great excitement, if for no other reason than the outcome was so unexpected. Everybody felt the Chiefs would win and that Patrick Mahomes, generally considered to be the best active quarterback playing the game, would win a second consecutive championship for the first time since the Pats did it during the 2004-2005 seasons. Instead, the Bucs dominated on both sides of the ball and Brady, as usual, did what he had to do — not spectacularly perhaps, but ruthlessly efficiently. In fact, Mahomes’ incompletions were frequently more spectacular than Brady’s completions, such was the former’s athleticism despite a bad toe that had him limping between plays.

And now Tom Brady has won his seventh Super Bowl Championship and fifth Super Bowl MVP by completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards, with three touchdown and no real mistakes, while surrounded by a crew of loyal teammates, including his old friend Rob Gronkowski, who famously came out of retirement and wouldn’t have done so for anyone except Brady.

According to a compilation of crazy statistics floating around the internet, this was Brady’s 20th season (not including 2008, when he missed the whole season due to a torn ACL) and his 10th Super Bowl appearance, a showing of 50 percent. Stephen Curry’s three-point percentage currently sits at 43 percent. Therefore, Brady’s makes the Super Bowl at a better rate than Curry makes three-pointers.

No other quarterback is even close to the number of Brady’s Super Bowl appearances. John Elway started in five; Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers have a combined nine Super Bowl appearances.

Second behind Brady in the number of Super Bowl rings won is Charles Haley, a former linebacker and defensive end with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, who has five rings. Numerous players have four rings, including quarterback greats Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana. Notable quarterbacks such as Jim Kelly, Fran Tarkenton, Dan Fouts, Kenny Anderson, Dan Marino, Sonny Jurgensen, and Boomer Esiason have zero rings.

As hard as it is to believe, Brady wasn’t drafted until the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He is currently 43 years old, is 6’4”, weighs 225 pounds and has developed personal diet and workout techniques which require extraordinary discipline and commitment. He tends to eat only organically grown, seasonal, locally grown foods as much as possible; he avoids processed foods, added sugars, trans fats, caffeine, MSG, alcohol, dairy, most oils, and further will not combine fruit with other foods or high-protein foods with carb-heavy foods.

Brady’s daily workout routines are insane: Out of bed at 5:30 a.m., 40-minute resistance band workout; movement drills including squats, lunges, planks and shoulder exercises; intermittent relaxation with massage and online brain exercises to enhance visual precision and cognitive function. At the end of it all he will wind down with a pliability session via a specialized roller or sphere to enhance recovery and stimulate the nervous system.

A lot of all that sounds pretty fun — other aspects not so much. Either way, there’s no question that Brady is further inspired by his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and perhaps finds some degree of comfort in their combined net worth, which approaches some $750 million.

Yes, even those who may not have been stalwart Tom Brady fans all along have to recognize what he has done for himself. It’s unlikely anyone alive today will ever see another quarterback amass such remarkable accomplishments. Though not the fastest nor the farthest-throwing, he has become what he is: The GOAT — a term I don’t necessarily like. But if not he, then who?