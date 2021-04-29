Gilbreth column: Historic ‘Charles Town’ poem one for the ages

As April is National Poetry Month, here is something that perhaps most readers haven’t seen: a colorful, no-nonsense and humorous doggerel verse about Charleston written about 1769. I’d certainly never seen or heard of it before, at least not until recently when brought to my attention by a couple of friends who forwarded one of Nic Butler’s “Charleston Time Machine” podcasts.

Butler, historian for the Charleston County Public Library, outlines scholarly detective work while trying to determine the origins of the poem during the highly entertaining 33-minute podcast which, for history buffs, is unturnoffable. (I know there’s no such word, but it seems appropriate.)

The poem originally came to the attention of stateside collector(s) in 1948, when it was purchased from a London dealer as an intact single manuscript source, and which now resides in the South Caroliniana Library at the University of South Carolina. The poem, “A Description of Charles Town in 1769,” is signed at the bottom by “Capt. Martin, Captain of a Man of War.”

Archival research determined there never was a Capt. Martin commanding a British warship anchored in Charles Town harbor circa 1769, but there was an HMS Martin, commanded by one Thomas Hayward, which has led Butler to theorize that it was actually Capt. Hayward who composed the verse, deliberately obscuring its authorship.

Hayward would have been 33 years old in 1769, a native of Exeter in Devonshire, who originally landed in Charles Town in 1767 and returned seven times over the years, sailing away for the final time in 1771 with a young Charles Town bride (Anne Sinclair, born ca. 1752) in tow.

During his visits to Charles Town, the captain would have been treated like royalty — feted, wined and dined, privy to all the local gossip and goings on and of course introduced to eligible young ladies.

Here then is Capt. Thomas Hayward’s unbelievable poetic impression of Charles Town ca. 1769, a place and destination he clearly perceived to be unlike any other:

Black & white all mix’d together,

Inconstant, strange, unhealthful weather

Burning heat and chilling cold

Dangerous both to young & old

Boisterous winds & heavy rains

Fevers & rheumatic pain

Agues plenty without doubt

Sores, boils the prickling heat & gout

Mosquitos on the skin make blotches

Centipedes & large cock-roaches

Frightful creatures in the waters

Porpoises, sharks & alligators

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Houses built on barren land

No lamps or light but streets of sand

Pleasant walks, if you can find ‘em

Scandalous tongues, if any mind ‘em

The markets dear & little money

Large potatoes, sweet as honey

Water bad, & past all drinking

Men & women without thinking

Every thing at a high price

But rum, hominy & rice

Many a widow not unwilling

Many a beau not worth a shilling

Many a bargain, if you strike it,

This is Charles-town, how do you like it.

Even though Capt.Hayward mentions the usual health and heat-related maladies, one senses that he found Charles Town rather fascinating and perhaps didn’t mind returning there numerous times over a four-year period. And it’s interesting how many of his observations seem equally pertinent today!

He retired to England somewhat banged up physically after 20-plus years of service in the British Navy and enjoyed living off a comfortable pension. Sadly, he and Anne lost a newborn child in February of 1775 after a complicated delivery, and the poor lady took ill and followed her child to the grave only two months later. This was too much for the captain, who probably broke down emotionally and ultimately physically as a result of losing his young family, and was himself dead as of September the same year.

Though having sailed off to an early grave and oblivion, Capt. Hayward leaves us with a most remarkable depiction of colonial Charles Town, one that is for the ages