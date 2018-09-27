Although having never served in the military (I hate even to write that down — one of my biggest regrets), it’s my understanding that one shows up for an appointment no later than five minutes early. If you’re on time you’re late and if you’re actually late don’t even bother showing up. There’s very little a nonentity can actually do. Translation: It’s always better to be over-prepared than under-prepared.
This would explain why the governor decided to issue mandatory evacuation orders on Monday, Sept. 10, for most parts of South Carolina’s eight coastal counties. So, oddly enough, one might have been sitting on the shores of Tybee Island, barefoot, toes in the sand and reading a good book, only to look across Calibogue Sound and perhaps see the folks on Hilton Head in a disconcerting situation per a government directive.
Some might call the evacuation orders in lower SC an overreaction, and in fact the orders were lifted the following day for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties. Yet they remained in effect in Charleston County until noon Saturday, Sept. 15. Earlier that morning the National Hurricane Center was still referring to Tropical Storm Florence, although there were no tropical storm-force winds over the state.
The best I could tell local rainfall was overall minimal and wind damage no worse than and perhaps not as bad as that of a routine summer thunderstorm. Flood-weary residents of low-lying areas who got inundated the last three consecutive years were relieved not only by the absence of a tidal surge and heavy rains but actually enjoyed lower tides than normal due to prevailing off-shore winds.
It’s true that by only a few degrees of separation did we in the Charleston area not suffer the same fate as those in Wilmington, which was virtually underwater for days after the storm, no electricity, cell service or gas, dwindling food supplies; no airport and no way in or out.
Due to her lumbering forward progress, Hurricane Florence was more difficult to forecast, which played into the governor’s decision-making process. One of our reporters very aptly described her as a bouncing balloon at the end of a string. Nonetheless, U.S. computer models accurately predicted landfall in the Wilmington area, auguring westward from there and then to the north.
Whether one wants to call it preparation, overpreparation, cautious, overly cautious or an overreaction, people were well on the way to clearing out of the greater Charleston area effective Sept. 11, about four days before landfall. Major businesses closed, including Walmart, which actually decided to close all 10 of its regional outlets effective midnight Monday evening. Doctors’ offices (including our own) closed Wednesday, as did gyms, a multitude of other professional offices, grocery stores (the James Island Publix being a notable exception), recreational facilities and banks.
It wasn’t too long before gas stations started drying up and for a while gas was not readily available — based on my own observations — on the peninsula, James Island or Johns Island. Demand didn’t appear to be too great though as people had prepared and/or left town. The ‘binyahs’ not scared off remarked how nice it was to have a feeling of decompression and to be able to walk around and actually recognize and have a moment to speak with passersby. The New Yorker sent a reporter down to capture the feeling of pre-hurricane excitement, which of course far exceeded the excitement of the actual storm.
On Sept. 19 the P&C ran a story estimating the storm’s tourism impact to be about $65 million in regional losses. No telling what total economic losses were for all businesses — not to mention the thousands of hourly wage earners who may have missed up to four days of work and will surely have some difficulty making ends meet for the month.
So it’s a tough call to order these kinds of evacuations and it’s all too easy to look through the retrospectoscope after the fact, which would suggest that the regional evacuations and preparations timeline was unnecessary. On the other hand one would rather prepare for the worst than hope for the best.
That didn’t work out too well in 1999 during the time leading up to Hurricane Floyd, as many around here remember that traffic nightmare all too well, no doubt including the governor himself.