Continuing from last week — here’s sort of a weird reality as we officially commemorate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock: The guitar really isn’t such a cool instrument anymore. It will always be the greatest instrument of course for people “of a certain age,” but not so much for many of today’s young people, who are consumed by hip-hop, country ballads, electronic dance music and so forth.
Before getting accused of writing the guitar’s obituary, let’s be clear that the instrument isn’t going anywhere; it’s just not front and center like it was for decades — and arguably going back to what, the 1920s?
People get thrown by that when considering the guitar as the essential instrument most associated with “Rock ‘n’ Roll,” a phenomenon born of the 1950s, and yet influenced and derived from African American blues and jazz guitar motifs that go well back to the early 20th century. Notable artists from that era include Robert Johnson, the Reverend Gary Davis, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Charley Patton and many others.
As jazz gained a footing so did the names of Charlie Christian, Oscar Moore and Django Reinhardt with his flashy style and Latin American flare. Second generation blues guitarists such as Freddie King, Jimmy Reed and Elmore James were hugely influential and yet enjoyed nothing like the fame that Rock ‘n’ Roll and rockabilly guitar pioneers Chuck Berry, Scotty Moore and Carl Perkins would enjoy. Elvis Presley without question helped popularize the guitar. Truth be told, though, he was a lot better at using the guitar as kind of a theatrical stage prop as opposed to actually playing it.
Les Paul seemed to be able to do a little bit of everything (with a flat pick, that is) and literally developed the solid-body electric guitar model bearing his name that would become one of the most iconic instruments in history. Although not bolstered by the fame of popular music, Merle Travis greatly expanded the boundaries of fingerpicking and could do more with ragtime-inspired syncopation using only his thumb and index finger than seemed physically possible. This was expanded upon by Chet Atkins, whose remarkable artistry made him famous and widely recognized outside the realm of Rock ‘n’ Roll — not an easy thing to do.
Irony of ironies, however, the British Invasion blues stylings of the 1960s that happened to be 100 percent American-inspired (or, more specifically, African American-inspired) were largely unrecognized by American youth, who considered their British heroes emissaries of the blues in the country that had invented it. By the mid-1960s, Eric Clapton, then-guitarist for the Yardbirds and John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, was being referred to as “God” on graffiti scrawled over various walls, fences, loos and construction sites around London despite trying to explain who his primary (and American) blues influences were.
Clapton and friends turned up the volume, introduced feedback, distortion, sustain, wah-wah and other sound effects, effectively repackaging the blues and introducing it as a new commodity, pushing the guitar to unprecedented heights as the signature instrument of an era. Alvin Lee, acclaimed guitarist for the English band Ten Years After and who was a sensation at Woodstock, said, “The strange thing was, we had gone to what I considered to be the home of the blues, but they had never heard of most of them, and I couldn’t believe it — ‘Big Bill who?’” he said in 2003, according to The New York Times. “We were recycling American music and they were calling it the English sound.” (Now I know everybody is asking who Big Bill was. Didn’t know myself, I blushingly admit. Big Bill Broonzy was a pioneering bluesman and guitarist.)
Well-known classical and jazz guitarists such as such as Christopher Parkening, Liona Boyd, Joe Pass and many others both enhanced and benefited from the fame of the guitar in the 1970s, and groups like Steely Dan and the Mahavishnu Orchestra brought the flavor of jazz into the mainstream using guitar as a focal point.
But the Disco era changed everything and it wasn’t too long before even the likes of Peter Townshend started making claims that the instrument was obsolete and its era coming to an end. Evidently Eddie Van Halen didn’t get the message, whose blisteringly difficult, classically-derived technique and individual playing style reinvented the guitar and ushered in a new era of dominance that would last a generation.
And now there’s no one there to carry the torch. Young people want something different and aren’t necessarily interested in the same types of things their parents and grandparents were/are interested in, and I guess it’s kind or remarkable the age of the guitar lasted as long as it did. As far as I can tell, there are no contemporary guitar gods under the age of 30. There lots of young guitarists, of course, but they’re not walking on water the way Clapton and Jimi Hendrix did.
So who are today’s musical deities? According to my 20-something children, it’s mostly electronic dance music originators, choreographers, producers, “deejays” (for lack of a better word), who put “samples” and original music through a computer and generate something out of cyber technology. When I ask for names they tell me things like Daft Punk, Deadmau5, Marshmello and Iglooghost—acts about which I know absolutely nothing, by the way.
So it’s been a great run, guitars and guitarists, but your day is done—for now anyway. You’re still here and always will be but you’re not the top dogs anymore. Of course I say that and note that my 21-year-old son found himself at the Kiss concert last week (with a friend whose name is not Dad, I want to make clear).
And he loved it.