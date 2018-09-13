One of the pitfalls with getting a bit older (and not that I necessarily label myself that way; it happens, though, if one is fortunate enough), is the tendency to assume an unrealistic and sentimentalized sense of perspective. “Things just aren’t the same anymore,” people moan. “It wasn’t like this when I was coming along. The world I knew has gone to pot.”
Well, one has to admit there’s a certain amount of truth to that — now that pot is slowly getting legalized. But it’s always gone to pot. Every generation has a tendency to look at young people and their craziness (as if they weren’t young and crazy once themselves), lost landmarks, development and other signs of “progress” with a feeling of devolution when in fact the world is simply leaving them behind. Sad but true, and yet we’re here living in a world filled with challenges that nonetheless pale in comparison to those of, say, a century ago. Lots of good work and accomplishments have taken place and will continue to take place.
BUT (perhaps the biggest and most annoying word in the English language), my self-admonitions and patience are sorely tested when I drive around Charleston these days. Something happened when I was driving down King Street below Calhoun not long ago. A jogger wearing headphones was in my way and didn’t take the trouble to get up on the sidewalk until it was convenient for him to do so.
Hordes of tourists and other folk appeared to be literally on the verge of falling into the streets, a couple of bicyclists were headed the wrong way uptown, rickshaws were further tying things up and there were a few scattered jaywalkers.
Other than that the drive was delightful. But I have to admit for a moment there I was asking what the heck has happened to my city. Development is in overdrive everywhere and no one seems to understand or agree on what proper balance should be or look like. Charleston has become such a destination as to render it a melting pot from off, with native Charlestonians now a distinct minority, with an influx of mores that threaten to dilute or permanently change the social fabric and manners for which Charleston is famous. (I hesitate to say used to be. After all, if my own father hadn’t moved here from NJ in 1934 I wouldn’t be sitting here stating the obvious.)
Everybody saw it coming and now — poof — it’s here: The manifestation of serious livability concerns. How much do we have to pay Conde Nast and other travel and tourism publications to rank us near the bottom of their lists instead of at the top? Well, nothing, because the dilemma will take care of itself soon enough as quality of life in the greater Charleston areas suffers the consequences of growing pains — unless they’re properly managed. And, oh yes, the flooding problems as well.
Wow — I need to slap myself out of this dark reverie and come back to the essential thesis of this column — that millennials, when they reach a certain age, will recall how magnificent and wonderful Charleston was in 2018, and how everything has now gone to pot. And perhaps their children will say the same thing in 2050 while reflecting on 2030. That’s just the way it is and sometimes “old people” like me are inclined to forget it.
Historical tidbits
On a lighter note, I came across a book the other day, Correct Mispronunciations of Some South Carolina Names by Claude and Irene Neuffer (pronounced NIFE-uh, by the way), USC Press, 1983. It’s an A-Z compilation on everything you’d want to know. Sort of like the English do when it comes to mispronouncing various French terms and names, South Carolinians like to mispronounce pretty much everything. Here are some interesting examples.
Blatt (as in Sol, notable Barnwell lawyer and legislator) — BLOT.
Buyck (as in Mark W. Buyck Jr., former U.S. attorney) — BIKE.
Cheves (Langdon Cheves was a well-known antebellum banker of Scottish descent with a childhood connection to Abbeville) — CHIV-vis.
Hoefer (of German origin and established mostly in the SC midlands) — HAY-fuh.
Rantowles (as in Creek)—RAN-TOLEZ (second syllable rhymes with moles).
Vanderhorst (as in Street)—VAN DRAWS (rhymes with sauce).
Just a sampling from an interesting little book with a lot of historical tidbits.