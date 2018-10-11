One of the problems with giving to something that has a political or advocacy bent is that one’s name and mailing address stand a good chance of being given away, sold or otherwise shared with similar organizations.
Not a problem you say? Tell that to the mailman who now has to start delivering volumes of more junk mail to your home address and to the sanitation people who have to collect and try to recycle what you promptly turned around and threw in the trash.
An idealistic and progressive young person I know miles away found this out recently after giving to an organization near and dear to her heart. It was only a modest amount, which has more than been consumed by the paper products that have subsequently inundated her home mailing address. Every day there’s something in the mail from The Cause for Real Justice, Peoples’ Utopia or some such. This was met with interest and enthusiasm at first, which has subsequently waned for obvious reasons.
One day in the midst of conversation there was an audible sigh. I asked what the matter was.
“All this junk mail!” she said. “They’ve shared my personal information. “
“Who?”
She told me her suspicion.
“Now every similar organization and not-so-similar organizations are sending me stuff.”
“Like?”
“Well, you know, like anything having to do with gender and sexual orientation, national origin and immigration, technology as a barometer and tool for social activism, various advancements, #MeToo and civil liberties ...”
“That’s the way it works. They all want your money.”
“Of course these are all worthy causes and I support them — at least conceptually.”
We got to talking further about conservatism vs. liberalism, Republicans vs. Democrats, a republic vs. a democracy vs. socialism vs. communism and whatnot. Knowing she’s a hard-working young woman, I asked her if she noticed and appreciated the Trump administration tax cuts and whether they had positively impacted her disposable income.
“Please do not mention that man’s name in my presence.”
“OK, OK — Did he who must not be mentioned in any way positively impact your life with the recent tax cuts.”
“That man in no way benefited me personally, ‘that I can tell you.’” (Emphasized with air quotes while impersonating the president.)
“You’re right. You work really hard and can make it just fine without anybody’s help.”
“That’s right — and I pay my taxes and don’t even get any government benefits. ... Oh my God I sound just like a Republican!!!”
Leno’s still good entertainment
As I believe I’ve stated before in this space, the mark of a good comedian is the ability to make his or her audience laugh uproariously without gratuitous use of profanity. Of course, some profanity and perhaps even some blue humor is expected to some degree, but to go on and on, eff this, effing that ... it gets old and, frankly, stupid.
Jay Leno for the most part retains the classic style of comedic delivery. He was surprisingly somewhat edgy and even a bit gross at times — again, not necessarily a bad thing and he sensed how far to push it — and overall very entertaining during a 90-minute show at the Gaillard Center a couple of Sundays ago. For 90 minutes he told jokes, hundreds of jokes. I mean just being able to keep all that material in one’s head was in itself amazing.
Near the end of the performance, he recounted his mother’s favorite joke. She was a soft-spoken, thrifty and occasionally flinty Scot. There are others jokes I remember from the show, but this one sticks in my head for some reason.
A couple had been happily married for years. All of a sudden she took sick and finally passed after a brief illness. Following an uplifting service at the local church, the pallbearers processed her out and toward the graveyard.
Somehow or other they banged the coffin up against a corner of the church en route. Miraculously the deceased came to life, knocked on the lid of the coffin and jumped out — good as new. No one could believe it, and she and her husband lived together another 20 years, at which point she was again called to her reward.
After a beautiful service, the pallbearers marched out.
“Mind that corner,” the widower hissed.