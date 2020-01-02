Happy New Year everybody. Now is the time of year — and with the birth of a new decade even more so — when people are making New Year’s resolutions. The problem is, as everybody knows, that somehow the decimal point gets moved and resolutions end up lasting 36 days instead of 365. The other day one of the front desk ladies at St. Andrews Family Fun and Fitness remarked to a colleague, “You know, the first couple of weeks of January are not fun.” (In other words the facility gets swamped.) “But come February everything is back to normal,” she said with a wry smile.
It’s no surprise that talking about something as personal as seasoning cast iron skillets and frying pans would get people “stirred up.” It seems like everybody has their own method, and to mention anything different goes over about as well as suggesting a change in hair style, sartorial taste or, perish the thought, mouthwash. So let’s reach into the grab bag and pull out a number, starting with a (pleasantly) exasperated lady requesting anonymity, who admonishes me to “Please, at least listen to a true cast iron skillet owner, especially a skillet that borders on 100 years old.”
Continuing (in part): “As a third generation cast iron skillet owner (the same skillet), I have to differ with the ‘cast iron enthusiast’ (mentioned in the last column.) My grandmother, born 1889 in Summerville, owned the skillet which was inherited by my mother, born in 1913, which I in turn inherited in 2012.
“My skillets have ALWAYS been submerged in hot, sudsy water to clean. I would like to bury that fallacy about cast iron skillets. Surely three generations using the same skillet should count. Now I don’t say use a Brillo or metal scouring pad on the cooking surface. Truly, with a gentle plastic scrubby or just an old-fashioned dish rag the interior cleans beautifully.”
A lady whose identity is best kept secret (because her family company actually owned the Griswold foundry from 1956 until about three years ago, which is great scoop but not the kind of thing she’d want publicized), would like “to add a little knowledge acquired from my grandmother (born 1880) and my mother (born 1913) on this subject, as I have been using cast iron for at least 60 years and sautéed chicken in it this morning!
“Regarding ‘seasoning,’ its purpose is two-fold: To prevent rust and to prevent food from sticking to the surface. It has nothing to do with flavoring the food, and I would think that olive oil might not be the best oil to use. Seasoning is accomplished by rubbing the iron with an edible oil (like Wesson) and letting it sit in the iron for at least two hours in a slow oven (around 250 or 300).
“The reason one doesn’t use detergent to clean the pan is of course that it would totally get rid of the oil that by now has been absorbed by the iron. Thus, one merely wipes clean any remaining food. It is OK to use steel wool, as long as it does not have any detergent. The seasoning should last indefinitely — for decades! And have you tried skillet cornbread? (Putting the skillet in the oven until it is searing hot, and then adding the batter ... yummy!)”
On the health awareness front, Herb Silverman says “There should be no nuance about using Teflon, now known to be a very dangerous pollutant. ... I recommend the movie Dark Waters.”
And speaking of Griswold products, the following (in part) from Rick Hulse establishes an interesting connection with the family. “We live at Kiawah 5-6 months a year during the cooler seasons where we met Oliver Griswold about 20 years ago. Yes, it was his family who manufactured the famous frying pan. The family business produced large orders for the US Govt. during WWII, and Oliver himself was a US Army Air Corps P-51 Mustang fighter pilot who strafed German positions over the Normandy beaches during the D-Day invasion which, as a WWII student, fascinated me.
“The family left Kiawah about ten years ago and that ended Oliver’s stay ... a wonderful man.”