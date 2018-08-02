Although I’ve hunted and fished off and on ever since childhood, one of the sort of bad boy “sporting” activities we young hoodlums engaged in as pre-teens was hunting sand crabs (also known as ghost crabs) during the summer by flashlight at night along the stands of Sullivan’s Island. It was pretty barbaric, but then again most young boys are barbaric and lend strong credence to the idea that we’re all descended from cavemen.
Anyway, we’d go out on the beaches at night armed with sticks and carrying flashlights to survey the terrain, having just read another chapter from “The Lord of the Flies.”
You’re not going to see sand crabs during the daytime but evidence of them is everywhere along the beaches. They’re the creatures that construct all the remarkable tunnels auguring into the sand at about 45 degrees, with openings up to 3 to 4 inches in diameter. Agile and quick, they can turn on a dime and scamper back to the safety of their tunnels at the first sign of danger.
Imagine the dexterity of a much, much larger fiddler crab with that much more speed and you get the general picture.
Not meaning to be too graphic, bad things would happen to crabs chased down by boys with sufficient hand-eye coordination to approximate moving inanimate objects with moving animate objects. It was good exercise and blood lustfully fun, until we matured a little and finally realized that it wasn’t, yet little did we know at the time that we might have quite unintentionally been making minor contributions to the welfare of the dwindling sea turtle population at the time.
I came to that somewhat skewed and belated understanding last week while a guest of one of the early morning volunteer turtle patrols keeping watch over the mostly loggerhead nesting sites that line local beaches this time of year.
The recovery of the loggerhead is a true success story, and their conservation status has recently been favorably revised after decades of preservation efforts. I well remember the days when their eggs and even flesh were considered delicacies. My grandfather would get a stash of eggs on occasion and as a child I’d enjoy handling them. They are about the size of ping-pong balls and curiously leathery and pliable.
Sea turtles are still protected, though, and the volunteers — under the supervision of DNR — mark nests, estimate hatch times, take inventory and identify violators of lighting ordinances. Baby turtles are drawn toward light, and the strongest light they should see after emerging from a nest (usually at night) is whatever happens to be reflecting off the surface of the water.
The turtles can live as long as humans and females, which become sexually mature somewhere between 20-30 years, lay up to three clutches per year, with up to 100 eggs each (or more). Only a few hatchlings will make it to the Gulf Stream and entrain in the North Atlantic gyre, that circular current which flows around the Sargasso Sea, where even fewer will survive to maturity.
First the hatchlings have to emerge successfully from the nest and then overcome numerous obstacles before even making it to the water, where many more dangers lurk. The odds seem overwhelming, but thankfully for a few are not insurmountable.
On the morning of our walk we were lucky to have found evidence of a hatching the previous evening. Most of the little fin imprints indicated directional movement toward the ocean, but a few may have been distracted by suboptimally dimmed exterior house lighting, and a few others were clearly intercepted and ambushed as suggested by the telltale imprints of a predatory animal — the sand crab, to be exact.
So, you see, my childhood escapades on the beaches at night with sticks and flashlights evidently represented a higher calling.
The turtle patrol volunteers are doing splendid work, which is fun, worthwhile — and sought after. There’s a three-year wait list.
Despite numerous obstacles the young hatchlings face, the crew I rounded with that morning reported that deliberate human interference with nest welfare on their particular beat has dwindled to near zero. One lady told me that in her 22 years of service, she has seen no sign of such activity over the last 20 consecutive years.
It’s nice for a change to hear about and witness the positive results of a noteworthy preservation achievement.