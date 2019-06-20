There’s nothing better than the feeling of making an observation, finding out that the observation was false and then realizing that what you thought was real (and which turned out not to be) generates an idea.
For example, a few days ago I saw a fellow training his dog out in an open meadow — a white beagle/bulldog mix (of all things) with a brown patch of fur surrounding her right eye and a few very subtle spots over her torso that gave a hint (real or imagined) of Dalmatian ancestry somewhere up the line as well.
The dog would run 20-50 yards or so in front of the gentleman walking with her and then suddenly stop on a dime, look back attentively and not move again until given the word. The owner appeared to be giving commands through a transmitter of some sort which were picked up by the collar she was wearing. The dog seemed to be responding to all orders with precision and complete obedience.
This is amazing, I thought to myself. He’s telling the dog to stop and she stops. Now he’s telling her to go and she takes off as if shot out of a cannon. What an unbelievably well-trained animal! There has got be some sort of selectively used shocking device embedded in the collar to help elicit this type of responsiveness.
I was about to mosey on my merry way when all of a sudden the dog spotted me and came charging at about 100 mph. Oh oh, I hope this dog is friendly.
“Don’t you worry about that dog, mister. She ain’t goin’ to bother you,” the owner called out with a thick drawl. The dog eagerly pounced onto my chest and gave me a slobbery, enthusiastic greeting.
“Well, I was goin’ to tell ya she might try to jump up but it looks like I’m a little late for all that,” he said. “Gracie, you git! Git off that man and come here, doggone you anyway.” And with that, he lunged toward Gracie but missed. She sensed what he was trying to do and was suddenly turned tail and gone just as quickly as she had shown up.
“That’s a great dog you have there. So well-behaved,” I remarked, trying to be as inconspicuous as possible cleaning the dirt off my shirt.
“You serious or what?” he laughed. “That dog don’t listen to nothin’ I tell her. And I know she hears plenty good. She just don’t give a whup.”
“Selective hearing, they call it,” I observed. “My family accuse me of having a bad case of it.”
“I heard that,” he said.
It was then, after further discussion, that I came to realize that Gracie wasn’t wearing any fancy collar and the “transmitter” her owner was holding was nothing more than a simple extension leash. Evidently her gamboling, frolicking behavior with its sudden starts and stops had nothing at all to do with verbal commands and everything to do with the beagle in her. Some movement or scent would catch her attention for moment and then she’d be on her way again like any hound dog on the trail of something.
After we parted ways, I thought, wow, what a great idea, a veritable walky-talky system with a dog that would enable the precise delivery of commands even over distances that might be out of site or voice range.
And would you believe that, by the time I did a Google search, scores of people subsequent to my conceiving the idea had already stolen, patented and copyrighted it?