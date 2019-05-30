Having grown up learning to play golf at the Country Club of Charleston (and still very much in the learning phase, by the way), I thought it might be a useful service to do a hole-by-hole breakdown for spectators unfamiliar with the course and try to illustrate nuances and course management strategies that will come into play for the players as competition gets under way today for the 74th professional U.S. Women’s Open Championship.
The Seth Raynor design originally built in 1925 is a wonderful members’ golf course — wide enough for the most part to be pleasantly forgiving but challenging in other ways, and each hole is unlike any of the others. Frankly, from tee to green, it’s overall not a particularly hard course — which, of course, is what makes it so enjoyable for members. If the wind’s not blowing at all and the greens have been moistened with too much rain, high caliber golfers will run through it the way the boll weevil did Sea Island Cotton, which used to be grown on the 900-acre property back in the day when it was part of McLeod Plantation.
I suspect the USGA and tournament managers and directors are delighted with the dry conditions we’ve been having. The greens are going to be very slick, pin placements challenging, and all we need now is a little wind to really make things interesting.
Ready to tee up for a fun round of golf? Let’s Go!
#1 — A long, straightaway par 4 guarded by bunkers on either side of the fairway. The longest hitters might get over a ridge some 250 or so yards out for added length off the tee. The green, although large and free of surroundings bunkers, is slightly raised, has a false front and maddeningly subtle undulations that will make birdie difficult. If the wind is blowing, par will be a very good score.
#2 — Short par 4. The best drives will be to the left fairway, opening up a heavily guarded green with several interesting pin placement options. Players must avoid going right off the tee or they’ll be shut out by trees.
#3 — Medium-length par 3 with a moderately elevated green and protected by numerous traps. Most difficult pin placement will be to the extreme right, requiring carry over a large bunker with a steep face. Other pin placements would behoove playing below the cup if possible due to devilishly fast putting conditions.
#4 — A pretty easy par 4 with a large bunker that interrupts the left fairway landing area off the tee. The conservative play is to the right of the bunker, although longer players will hit directly over it. A “kind” pin placement should then set up for easy birdie, although there are “unkind” alternatives. Going too far left off the tee (i.e. out of control hook for the right-hander) will likely create disaster.
#5 — The first of three par 5's. Anything in fairway off tee is good, although center to center left preferable, and then it’s just the matter of smashing the ball onto the putting surface, which has a fairly welcoming entrance, although trouble in the surrounds. Shelved undulations create a not necessarily automatic two-putt, although birdie probably expected for most.
#6 — A long beautiful par 3 over water to another moderately elevated green, false frontage and no sand traps. Wind can wreak havoc here and merely getting on the putting surface is a good shot. Par is a keeper here.
#7 — A very interesting short, dogleg right par 4 guarded by oaks and marsh to the right of the fairway and bunkers to the left of the fairway (which were not there when I was growing up.) Hall of Famer and CCC prodigy Beth Daniel will tell you the aggressive play is over the oak that juts into the right side of the fairway — if you’ve got the length to pull that kind of shot off. Going into the oak or right of it is nothing but trouble. Potentially sadistic pin placement options available on two shelves that add “character” to the far side of green.
#8 — Moderately long straightaway par 4 with a wide landing area in the fairway, the more aggressive drive being down the left side. Long and right brings water into play. Not a difficult hole really. Par should be routine with good potential for birdie.
#9 — Length-wise this should be a true par 5 for most of the competitors. The aggressive play from the tee is over or just to the right of the bunker that guards the left fairway. A hook from the tee will find water and a slice takes birdie substantially out of the picture.
#10 — The only dogleg par 4 on the course. Players will be hitting 3-wood mostly from the tee (I’m assuming.) Going right obviously not good and the farther left in the fairway the better, although left rough will bring into play overhanging trees. The green is large with subtle and not-so-subtle breaks. A potentially vexing little hole.
#11 — The most famous hole on the course, a hole Sam Snead wanted to blow up and which inspired Ben Hogan to observe (or so I’ve heard) that there should be water in front of the green to make the hole impossible. The tee box for this notorious par 3 is built on Civil War earthworks; the angled and elevated green flanked by two massive sand traps favors a high cut (left to right) shot for the right-hander, which until a few years ago before renovations was the only way to keep the ball on the putting surface. Disaster can easily arise by hitting into one of the two large traps and not getting the ball properly out, thereby bringing double bogey (or worse) very quickly into play. Don’t be surprised if a few of the players hit up short to chip on and potentially settle for bogey just so they can get the heck out of there.
#12 — Gentle dogleg right par 4, which invites a tee shot over the beautiful Randy Glover oak to the right (I’m calling it that having heard from my father it was Mr. Glover’s preferred shot back in the day), thus setting up an easy approach to the green. But you have to hit that tee shot just right — anything farther to the right will put you among trees and possibly OB.
#13 — A left center tee shot will set up a nice approach on this straight and handsome par 4. But don’t be long with the second shot. Trying to hit off of Country Club Drive would add new meaning to the term “hard pan.”
#14 — Most will probably hit a down-the-middle 3-wood off the tee to avoid ditches, trees and sand traps, setting up an uphill second shot on this par 4 to a green with probably the most severe undulations on the course.
#15 — A lovely par 5 with good birdie opportunity and menaced by “Wolly Bully,” a berm that transects the fairway and which is covered by long, wiry grass that is known to eat golf balls. Hitting into that berm is at least a 1-stroke penalty — assuming the ball can even be found.
#16 — Many would say the best golf hole on the course, if not the most difficult — a long par 4 that favors a drive down the left fairway for a big carry over a massive, gaping bunker that resembles the maw of a voracious beast. There are ways to skirt around the bunker, thus inviting clever shot-making and use of the green’s bowl-shaped perimeters.
#17 — A short par 3. Surrounded by sand, the green is large and tiered. Generally an easy hole, wind can make it interesting, as it does ...
#18 — A beast of an uphill par 4 finishing hole that can be stretched out to nearly 500 yards (the ladies won’t be playing from that distance.) Wind can make the second shot particularly long and difficult to an elevated green that is partially blinded to players. Par here is always very good and birdie amazing.
So, there you go. Hope you enjoyed the round and I know Seth Raynor’s creation will put on a show for the LPGA, the CCC and the City of Charleston this weekend.