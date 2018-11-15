Although he had a poor Ryder Cup performance, Tiger Woods’ earlier return to championship form at age 42 at the 2018 Tour Championship after years of emotional and physical pain capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of professional sports.
Just a year and a half before, the pain was so bad he could barely get out of bed in the mornings, and now here he was a champion again with his 80th tour win — after four back surgeries, four left knee surgeries, and a slew of other physical problems (not to mention personal ones). It was an unbelievable achievement.
Those familiar with the golf world here in Charleston were similarly astounded by Frank Ford III’s recent accomplishments at the Country Club of Charleston, where at the age of 66 he was a winner yet again, and in more than one way. Specifically, he won both the senior AND regular club championships, capping off the latter with a splendid round against a 33-year-old opponent last month.
There’s some symmetry here: Beating an opponent half his age, his sixth regular club and senior club championship at the age of 66, this after having already won the Azalea Invitational and Charleston City Amateur six times, not to mention another dozen or so stroke play titles which aren’t even posted. And don’t forget the state amateur championship from years ago.
The Ford family is golf royalty around these parts. Ford’s paternal grandfather, Frank Ford (Sr.) achieved legendary amateur status, lived to be 100, and was among a group of four who helped shape young Frank’s golf swing and mental approach to the game; the others being his paternal grandmother Betsy (who was excellent around the greens), renowned Country Club of Charleston pro Al Esposito and of course Ford’s father.
By 1974 the state of Ford’s game was such that it wasn’t at all inconceivable he might find a way to mix family, work and practice in such a way as to facilitate an attempt at a professional golf career. But as everybody knows, plans and life sometimes mix together about as agreeably as mice and elephants.
On Sept. 11, 1974, an Eastern Airlines flight originating in Charleston and bound for Charlotte crashed in foggy conditions on final approach, killing Ford’s father and numerous other Charlestonians — friends and family, and including three long-term employees of what was then The News and Courier as well as members of the family of television host Stephen Colbert, who lost two of his brothers and his father, MUSC’s Dr. James W. Colbert.
From that point on, it was a matter of redirecting priorities — family being first and foremost. Golf was still very important, but not the ultimate priority, and this unforeseen circumstance is what would largely determine the stellar amateur career to follow.
And stellar it was, culminating with an induction into the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame. But by the early part of the last decade, and not unexpectedly, various physical ailments started popping up, to the extent that Ford would undergo two neck operations relating to disc problems and arm weakness (2002 and 2011), both of which required difficult rehabilitation. Just as bad — if not worse — was a complex right foot injury that also required surgery and which had the patient patiently sitting out the better part of 2017.
Between all that, loss of a reliable cut fade and, worse, loss of confidence in his putter, 2018 would not appear to bode well. Ford credits an invaluable swing tip from playing partner and friend Jimmy Burgess with bringing back the fade. (As Lee Trevino said: “You can talk to a fade but a hook won’t listen.”) A change in putters would restore confidence in his putting stroke. Equally important, for the first time in what seemed like forever, his physical maladies were essentially healed. He couldn’t hit the ball as far as he once could of course, but he could play.
By Aug. 2, all the pieces fell into place as Ford went out and shot a 9-birdie 66 at the Country Club of Charleston. Nine days later he bettered his age by two strokes with a remarkable 7-birdie and bogey-free round of 64 at the same venue. And by now we know what happened a couple of months later during the club championships.
When I asked if he thought he could win the regular club championship despite his age, Ford answered with a modest but unequivocal “Yes,” which didn’t surprise me, because that’s the way winners think.
Lifelong friend and fellow golfer Lon Burris told me there are two keys to Ford’s success. “He’s got it here and here,” Burris said, illustrating with his index finger and pointing to his head and his heart.
Ford’s great rival and friend Bert Atkinson observes that, “What Frank has accomplished with his game over the past year is truly amazing. I guess I need to get to the gym and try and keep up with him.”
It’s a wonderful story that should give comfort to the rest of us aging golfers who love to keep hacking away out there despite the frustrations and vicissitudes of the game. Because, in keeping with its essence, one never knows what might or could happen. And that’s why we keep coming back.