Gilbreth column: Fond members of those wheels of fire

It’s interesting what people will think about to add a little solace to their lives as we navigate through 2020 — the very symmetry of the numbers seemed to offer so much promise — and look forward to kicking it to the curb come Jan. 1 . The other day, for example, my mind turned to cars as a decompression mechanism, fondly recalling some of those that left an impression on me back in the day.
The first was my dad’s circa 1960 black Ford; I don’t remember too much about it other than its large red taillights with sort of a conical projection that emerged from the center of each. In retrospect, the taillights resembled the aft view of a jet engine prototype, I suppose, which was emerging technology in passenger travel at the time.
(Come to think of it, my first plane ride was also in 1960, an incredibly exciting experience aboard a four-engine Delta turboprop leaving from the old Charleston Airport. The “stewardesses” — I know, we don't use that term anymore — were all beautiful in their fancy uniforms and coiffed hairdos and breakfast was served amidst the purple haze of cigarette smoke.)
Anyway, back to that Ford. It didn’t come with AC, so dad later had one installed that fit beneath the console on the passenger side … which always made travel interesting for the passenger, if there happened to be one sitting there, or may, instead, have preferred the back seat. Since the unit wasn’t built in as part of the car there was no moisture collection system, so the humidity would condense on the registers and drip and spew a fair amount of water. It was like a self-contained rain forest ecosystem. It really didn’t matter though because the comfort factor was otherwise so refreshing and welcome.
My grandfather stunned the entire family with a remarkable new car for my grandmother in 1965: A brand new first generation, first year of production 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado. They were in their late '60s by then and were accustomed to driving larger, easy to manage land yachts. And all of a sudden a sporty two-door coupe shows up with a throaty engine, adjustable steering wheel and headrests and — coolest of all — flip-up headlights. To a 9-year-old boy (me) who was starting to get into James Bond, this was too much and I literally lost sleep thinking about this car and looking forward to going on drives.
I never got the full story as to why the Toronado showed up, but it had to have been for the amusement of grandchildren. And also, it turns out, for a young man who was helping my grandparents out at the time and who would look for any opportunity to take that car for a spin and impress his friends. Truth be told, I don’t think my grandmother really liked the car that much and after a couple of years it was gone. Too bad — she might have inspired Jan and Dean (“Little Old Lady from Pasadena”) to write another song about an older lady driving a sports car.
I got my learner’s permit in 1971 at age 15 and well recall the freedom of getting out on the road and driving — and that entire summer in fact — as a total joy. I mean just being in the car and having the radio on. The burgeoning 1971 music scene was over-the-top crazy innovative and good, and to experience all that while spinning around and being entertained by some of the radio personalities of the day was pretty cool for a 15-year-old.
My grandmother reverted back to her Oldsmobile sedans, either in the '88 or '98 class. Whereas critics remember both as gas-guzzling, unattractive monstrosities, this I can vouch for: They were smooth rides. I took one of her massive '98s on a road trip to the mountains in the summer of 1973 and honestly never felt a thing — not the slightest bump or jostle — nothing except the sense of gliding along as one would on an ocean liner in calm seas. Two interesting features in that car were high-beams activated by depressing a button on the floor of the vehicle with the left foot and tooting the horn by clasping the inside of the steering wheel.
Meanwhile, at home, I was borrowing my parents’ cars — whichever I could get my hands on. Both were frumpy (or perhaps I should say age-appropriate). I was doing a summer internship at the newspaper in 1973 when one day, as dad and I were walking through one of the parking lots, I spotted a beautiful Mustang Mach 1. Stopping dead in my tracks, I said, "Dad, that’s the kind of car you and mom need to get." That’s when he reached in his pocket, gave me the keys and said, "Hop in." True story.
I don’t remember too much after that because my head was spinning so. Taking a cue from his father-in-law, dad had bought my mother a youth-oriented car for the amusement of the children. Pretty sweet, and like her mother, she probably didn’t like the car that much, which was similarly gone after a couple of years.
By then, in 1975, I’d completed a year of college and rising sophomores were now allowed to bring their own cars and park on campus. My friend in the photo department at the paper, Dick Burbage (wonderful guy, by the way), had just the right thing for me: A 1966 three-on-the-tree, two-door tan Ford Fairlane that he and his wife weren’t really using anymore and it was sort of just sitting there taking up space. It had rusted floorboards and mildewed seats, no air conditioning, but let me tell you, for $200 was the perfect car for me at the time. That straight-six engine — never had any trouble with it — unbelievable!
I’ve had my share of cars since — some better than others — but those particular ones got me moving during formative phases in life and I miss every darn one of them.