Nothing like a little brain-twisting whiplash involving the following players: God, President John F. Kennedy, former Sen. Bob Dole and Ron Reagan Jr.
For the sake of practicality, we’ll stage the above observation by referencing a column by Mark Shields which appeared in the P&C about a week ago paying tribute to Sen. Dole (and, no, he’s not dead), the 96-year-old former Republican Senate Majority Leader representing Kansas, who has made a habit of finding humor in things.
He was dealt a life-changing injury during service in WW II while serving in the Army as an officer and fighting in Italy. In April 1945, while engaged in combat near Castel d’Aiano in the Apennine Mountains southwest of Bologna, Dole was seriously wounded by machine gun fire, being struck in the upper back and right arm. The injuries nearly killed him on the spot and he nearly succumbed to infections that set in during a long and painful recovery that required seven surgeries. Lt. Dole was left with a withered right arm, forearm and hand, numbness in the left arm, and frequently kept a pen in his right hand to minimize the impact of his injuries in public.
Through the inspiration of one of his orthopedic surgeons, Dole came to realize that he had to focus on what he had left and what he could do with it rather than complain about what had been lost. Humor helped with that, according to Shields’ article, and the senator subscribed to JFK’s thesis: “There are three things which are real: God, human folly and laughter. The first two are beyond our comprehension, so we must do what we can with the third."
Shields then recounted several examples of Dole’s humor, my favorite being how he’d disarm listeners with surprising candor over the awkward subject of money. “Some of us in the Senate are uncomfortable taking honoraria (for speeches before groups). I am uncomfortable taking campaign contributions. So I compromised. I decided to take both.”
Nine nights ago, about halfway through the Democratic presidential debate, Ron Reagan, an outspoken Democratic Party supporter, made news with a stunning and I’d imagine overall blindsiding plug for an atheist group. “Hi, I’m Ron Reagan, an unabashed atheist,” the 61-year-old son of the late President Ronald Reagan said in a commercial for the Freedom From Religion Foundation.
“I’m alarmed by the intrusions of religion into our secular government. That’s why I’m asking you to support the Freedom From Religion Foundation, the nation’s largest and most effective association of atheists and agnostics working to keep the state and church separate, just like our founding fathers intended.” In his pitch for Foundation support, Ronnie and Nancy’s son described himself as a “lifelong atheist, not afraid of burning in hell.”
The timing of the ad, the forum during which it was aired and the network involved (CNN) are subjects of conversation. It is thought to be the first such ad to run during a presidential debate, spawning some presumption implications. According to various news accounts the commercial actually was made by Reagan in 2014 and aired that year on Comedy Central. Since then it is widely reported to have been rejected by such networks as ABC, CBS, NBC and Discovery Science.
The New York Post’s “Page Six,” noted that the Freedom from Religion Foundation made headlines recently by filing a complaint against the judge who gave a Bible to former Dallas policewoman Amber Guyger after sentencing her for killing an African American neighbor.
‘Big Red’ on the market
A couple of weeks ago I mentioned the wonderful exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art that featured some of the most famous musical instruments of the Rock and Roll era. Although there were a multitude of instruments, guitars pretty much stole the show. There were a few notable absences, though, including Alvin Lee’s iconic “Big Red” 1958 Gibson ES-335 that was used to play the unforgettable opening notes to Ten Years After’s “I’m Going Home” at Woodstock — a defining moment.
Lee, who died in 2013 of complications following gallbladder surgery, retired the guitar in 1992 because it had become too treasured and too valuable. “Some nut actually offered me half a million for it,” he said at the time (or words to that effect).
So listen up collectors: A one-of-a-kind opportunity now awaits you. Lee’s guitar, as of this writing, has been placed up for sale through rockstarsguitars.com. As it’s always nice being a guest on someone else’s fancy yacht, so it would be nice for one of our rich Charleston friends to buy “Big Red” and let me play with her whenever I feel like it.