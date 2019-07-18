As I’ve mentioned before, if memory serves, one of the best things I ever did for myself as a teenager while spending time on Nantucket in the summer was buy a 13-foot Boston Whaler Sport. Believe it or not, it was quite affordable — even for an 18-year-old — and this would be back in the summer of 1974.
The 1970 hull, aqua blue clear-coated interior, somewhat modified and varnished woodwork, with a 33 HP Evinrude and a rickety trailer — the whole shebang for $800. Not bad. And now, here we are 45 years later. Believe it or not I still own it and the Billy Jack (bad luck to change the name of a boat: “Billy Jack” was a popular movie series of that era and I can only assume was the inspiration for the boat’s name) continues to meet all my boating needs when on the island. The original Evinrude conked out a few years ago and, other than minimal restoration work, nothing has been done to her. She looks great on the cusp of turning 50.
Back in 1974, there were still plenty of Gilbreths on Nantucket, ancestors of whom originally started vacationing there from Maine in the mid-1800s. My paternal grandfather bought a small lot with two retired Coast Guard “bug lights” and a keeper’s house near Jetties Beach in 1921 for $1,800. Of my father’s 10 surviving siblings, all of his brothers except one bought and maintained other properties on the island and there was invariably a clan of first cousins either visiting or staying for the summer. (All of Dad’s sisters married off and were dispersed around the country — two in California, one in Washington state and elsewhere.)
Of the numerous family traditions we had, one of my favorites was that of waving family on and off island from Brant Point as they approached or sailed away on one the ferries servicing Cape Cod. Uncle Jack, a WWII Naval signalman, tried his best to teach us semaphore and was always there sending messages to everyone’s amusement — particularly bystanders, who didn’t quite know what to make of him. Those were the days!
Nantucket’s then more fashionable neighbor to the west, Martha’s Vineyard, was where the big moneyed celebrity types and top-tier artists and professionals were, while Nantucket remained somewhat accessible to the middle class, although certainly had its long-standing old-moneyed set. Now, unfortunately, the middle class on Nantucket is entirely squeezed out and the cost of living even relative to the Vineyard is insane. All the uncles are gone, of course, and of the extended family (other than mine), none is able to maintain a house except one first cousin, who not surprisingly needs to rent most of the season to pay the bills.
Anyway, we and our families like to spend as much time together as possible, and the two of us hopped aboard the Billy Jack one morning last week to try calm waters on the northwest side of Coatue and see if the bluefish were running. As everyone knows, bluefishing is the antidote for frustrated anglers who can’t catch anything else, because when they’re on the move they’re impossible not to catch.
The fish weren’t running that particular morning, but the waters of Nantucket Sound were beautiful, the sun was out and the island’s iconic shores and skyline beckoned from a distance. While drifting along and casting from the Whaler, we took note of random flotsam in the distance; it was round and white and looked like a mooring had gotten away or something. Having nothing better to do, we restarted, pulled to the left and cruised over to investigate.
Approaching downwind, it was immediately obvious we weren’t dealing with parts of a mooring because the air had suddenly become putrid. Whatever this thing was, it was quite dead. The large floating object was surrounded by what appeared to be tentacles, and our first thought was that this was enormous octopus or perhaps even a fabled giant squid.
A close look would reveal a dark shadow emerging from beneath the waters; a shadow that extended down I’m guessing eight feet or so, had fur and flippers attached to it and had been severely mangled. The floating piece of tissue was actually the creature’s stomach and the surrounding “tentacles” were its entrails.
What we had stumbled across was a fully mature gray seal that had met a violent and horrific end. What could have caused it? This was not a ship’s impact or propeller injury, and further inspection would reveal ghastly amputations of flesh leaving behind impressions most likely outlining the jaws of a great white shark.
At least, that’s my version of it. They’re up there and the seals, which used to be hunted and are now protected (creating a significant rise in population and a bane to fishermen), are the great whites’ favorite prey. (I guess now is the time to cue John Williams’ Jaws soundtrack.)
As my cousin and I rounded Brant Point, a bouquet of honeysuckle and wildflowers wafted from the southwest and filled our nostrils. Although we hadn’t caught anything, it was a wonderful morning and a fishing trip well worth remembering.