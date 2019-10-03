For those who haven’t been, the Metropolitan Museum of Art at 1000 Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan is huge —the third largest museum in the world (following the Louvre and the Hermitage) and attracts just shy of 7 million visitors annually.
The museum’s Beaux-Arts façade and Great Hall were designed by the architect and founding Trustee Richard Morris Hunt and opened to the public in 1902. The building has since been added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1986.
Along one of its massive corridors the museum recently put aside a few rooms to examine for the first time in a major venue some of the most famous instruments of the rock and roll era. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the final day of the exhibit was two days ago, and I’m lucky to have gotten up there a couple of weekends ago for a visit before it was too late.
It’s easy to get lost in the MMA, as was the case with me not only trying to find the exhibit but also finding my way back out onto Fifth Ave. Not a problem really — it’s not like there aren’t things to do and see along either way.
The exhibit, appropriately titled “Play It Loud”, showcased mostly famous guitars, but there was also a Louis Jordan Mark VI alto sax (circa 1954), multiple keyboards including a Jerry Lee Lewis Petite Grand Piano (ca. 1955), a Keith Emerson Modified Hammond L-100 organ (1960s) and a Mellotron MKII owned by the Rolling Stones (1960s). There were also numerous drum kits, horns, fiddles, violins, bass guitars, outfits and costumes (occasionally displayed on mannequins), beautiful graphic art and concert posters, photographs — in all 185 objects— not to mention concert footage, loads of interpretive written analysis, a rotating soundtrack featuring some of the highlighted instruments and four complete amplifier and guitar rig setups with the larger than life instrumentalists (literally) in the background on display screens explaining what it’s all about.
Correction: There were actually 184 items on display when I visited the museum. Keith Richards’ famous butterscotch-blonde blackguard and modified 1954 Fender Telecaster, which he keeps in signature 5-string and Open G tuning mode, had already left the building. The guitar, given the name Micawber (after the optimistic clerk in Dickens’ David Copperfield) by Richards, was out on tour with the Rolling Stones.
Speaking of Richards, he’s become the most lovely, open, honest, no-nonsense and humorous chap with age, and is one of the four guitarists whose complete rig is set-up and explained by Richards himself via cinematographic backdrop. He went to art school to learn art, he says, but came out a guitar player. “It chose me; I had no say in this…This guitar seems to me to be in the long tradition of minstrels. It’s handy (and the) compactness of the instrument and its mobility really turned me on, you know. Leo Fender made the most workable electric guitar.
“You see, this is my workman (he says while cradling and plucking away at Micawber). I hold him when I go I go to work. He’s pretty beat up — like me.
“There is something about the electric guitar — about the pickup. There’s some vibration set-up by the electromagnetics ... In fact, we are electromagnetic. That’s what makes us think (he says while gesturing and laughing.) So I realize we’re very close to the whole mystery of life here (more laughter)…
“Just give me the good sound and I’ll work with that…The 5-string rhythm guitar on a good night (smiling knowingly while pausing): It can move heaven and earth.”
Yes it can, Keith, and I felt the earth move under my feet making my way through the exhibit, pretty much overcome with sensory overload.
From an early Elvis Martin acoustic, to Chuck Berry’s maple 1957 ES-350T, one of Ringo’s 1963 Ludwig Downbeat four-piece kits in black-oyster-pearl finish with cymbals, a John Lennon 1964 325/12 Rickenbacker that was probably used to play the opening notes for “Ticket To Ride”, a Peter Townshend smashed-up 1960s Gibson SG; to Joni Mitchell, Kate Pierson, Joan Jett, Steve Miller, Muddy Waters, and so much more.
Many of the featured instruments were suspended by wire and surrounded by see-through Plexiglas, allowing patrons incredibly up-close, walk-around inspection of some of the most famous guitars in rock history, including Eric Clapton’s “Blackie” (a composite Stratocaster and his main recording and performance guitar during the 1970s and ‘80s)), Jimmy Page’s #1 (a honey-colored 1959 Les Paul) and Eddie Van Halen’s “Frankenstein” (the highly-modified and recognizable red, white and black composite guitar that Van Halen engineered himself, combining the most desirable elements of Gibson and Fender guitars to create his unique and synesthetic “brown sound.”)
On the way out I found myself distracted, lost and suddenly in a part of the museum featuring Dutch Masters. Maybe it was the calming light of a Vermeer painting that allowed me an opportunity to clear my head enough to try and find the way back out onto Fifth Avenue.