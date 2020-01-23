Too bad Clemson lost the big game last week. As a Carolina fan it’s a little difficult for me to get too worked up about it and, truth be told, I’m pleased with the outcome. But everybody likes Dabo and takes note of what Clemson has evolved into over the years. Accordingly, Dabo and the team deserve the respect the coach has been speaking so passionately about lately.
But as a Carolina fan and therefore an SEC fan I was obviously going to be pulling for LSU. “How come?” some people asked? “Aren’t you going to pull for the team from South Carolina?” I wish I were clever enough to have thought of the following retort myself, but one hard core Carolina fan I know asks the interesting and Socratic question, “Would you pull for the devil just because he happens to be from the Bible?”
Quite honestly, Clemson has come a long way in the last 20-30 years or so. The joke used to be that if you could write your name on a SAT form you could get into Clemson. People don’t say that anymore.
Dismal debate?
Depending on one’s viewpoint, I guess, another letdown ensued the night after the College Football National Championship game with the last Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses. It was so boring I literally fell asleep in the middle of it and missed the most entertaining part of the whole evening apparently, when Sen. Elizabeth Warren refused to shake Sen. Bernie Sanders’ hand.
You’ve got to give it to Bernie, though. Since undergoing the cardiac procedure the senator from Vermont with the Brooklyn accent has clearly regained health and energy and is now more “Bernified” than ever with his frenzied gesticulations, disheveled hair, glowering vituperation and fiery eyes.
He’s an amusing character to watch — just from a visual aspect irrespective of what he’s actually saying. Not that there’s any comparison, but I was trying to think of who else on TV actually has or had that kind of mesmerizing visual charisma. The first person to pop into my head, believe it or not, was former tele-evangelist Ernest Angley. There was nothing more entertaining in the 1970s than turning on the Rev. Ernest Angley late at night and watching/listening to him preach — ideally after watching Monty Python or maybe a Cheech & Chong movie.
I don’t have Mayor Pete and Tom Steyer figured out yet. Assuming (perhaps incorrectly) that they’re more or less outliers at this point, the top four remaining candidates are Senators Warren and Sanders, who might both be described as radical leftists, and the more centrist Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden.
You’ve got to love Joe too. Despite lagging behind in Iowa and New Hampshire, he remains strong in South Carolina and nationally and is expected to do well Super Tuesday. He laughs and shrugs off criticism and despite sometimes less than stellar debate performances he continues to float around near the top of the polls. Maybe that’s because of name recognition and, at least compared to Sanders and Warren, there appears to be at least a semblance of fiscal sanity affiliated with his proposals.
And the national debt
In the era of the $23 trillion national debt, an incomprehensible figure (and which, yes, Donald Trump and conservative deity Ronald Reagan both added to substantially), it’s alarming for some to realize that Sanders’ programs would cost nearly $100 trillion over the next decade while more than doubling federal spending. Those programs would conceivably be funded in part — but arguably not entirely with the thought that there’s no way to get there from here — by raising the top federal income tax rate to 52 per cent from 37 percent and the payroll tax to 27.2 percent from 15.3 percent while imposing a 62 percent investment tax on upper-income taxpayers.
(Many Americans could probably relate to the latter as sort of a “wealth tax” while further rolling back tax breaks that the Trump Administration bestowed upon the country’s richest citizens as a means to expand social programs in certain areas.)
In the Dismal Science (i.e. economics) realm, imagine what all this would do to the national debt and, as I’ve asked before: A) Would this not be an extremely concerning penalty foisted upon our descendants and/or B) Does it even really matter from an economics perspective?
In my rather simplistic way of thinking, I’ve always sort of had the feeling that if the debt gets so large we can’t even afford to keep up with interest payments much less the basis itself, we’ve got a problem. According to BBC Business, U.S .business debt typically takes the form of bonds, and if the U.S. were to default, for example, it would stop paying money it owes U.S. Treasury bond holders.
The value of the bonds would therefore decrease, which would lead to a precipitous rise in interest rates, inflation, a stagnant economy, and possibly worldwide recession since much of our debt is funded by foreign investors.
On the other hand, Modern Monetary Theory posits that federal debt is not an economic restraint for the United States, and that being a government means you can borrow forever because you can control what you’re borrowing.
Make sense? Me neither.