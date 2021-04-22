Gilbreth column: Encouraging preservation successes, concerns

The preservation movement overall has had a net run of success recently (though there have been some obvious setbacks), not only on a macro scale advocating for restraint and character where appropriate, but on the individual smaller scale when it comes to the rescue of older houses that honestly appeared on the verge of collapse. Remarkable evidence of this can be found on Spring and Cannon streets and in the formerly blighted area north of Line, bound by King and Meeting streets, where a mixture of new development and restoration is taking place.

But there are numerous other examples scattered throughout the peninsula, and it’s rather astounding to see all of the positive changes that are happening. Which begs the question: Why are they happening?

This may sound a bit strange, but they’re happening to some extent because of COVID. Between stimulus checks, people not eating out so much, not going to the movies, not traveling or really doing much of anything, ongoing low interest rates, refinancing and so forth, a significant number of folks have become well-capitalized. Charleston, which remains a highly desirable tourist and snowbird destination, has seen housing demand absolutely go through the roof.

Supply is not able to keep up with demand because people want to move here and can afford to do so — even if it means buying a rundown property, one not lacking in charm and historical credentials, and factoring in the added expense to start bringing it back to life. Demand is so strong that there are probably speculative enticements as well, which would further add to the trend of restoration and, yes, preservation.

Further evidence of pent-up capitalization can be seen in the stock markets, which continue to defy gravity even though everybody knows tax hikes are coming. (We’ll see if the same trends continue once the tax hikes become a reality.)

At any rate, though encouraging, all this nonetheless brings into even sharper contrast those old and historic structures that are obviously wasting away and on the verge of becoming utter wrecks. “Demolition by neglect” is a complex matter not only involving money (or lack thereof), but just as likely disagreements among property owners concerning how to spend what money there is, while further considering sentimentality and emotional attachment that would render impractical decision-making. And there would surely be those who don’t care and would just as soon have a building fall down in order to put up something else.

An interesting and attractive building in need of significant repairs is the old gas station (of all things) at 80 Ashley Ave., currently for sale and which restaurant and nursery owners would like to restore for the purposes of opening a café and garden shop. The gas station has been shuttered for several decades and fell into disrepair because of logistical and financial challenges that have heretofore precluded sensible revitalization.

That’s why there was hopeful anticipation that something positive might come of the property — excitement which was tempered by the Harleston Village Board’s position that, although it would support a commercial application of the property despite being zoned residential, it cannot do so because the application fails a “variance test”. (This was explained in a recent op-ed piece by the HVB’s president, Scott Anthony.) The Board of Zoning Adjustment variance test includes the condition that there will not be substantial detriment to the adjacent property or to the public good.

The impact of the proposed café and garden shop is a major point of dispute within the neighborhood and was the subject of a four-hour hearing April 20 before the BZA board, which voted to defer a decision. Let’s continue to hope that a reasonable compromise will be reached and something will occupy that address as an overall net asset to the surrounding community — while bringing back an interesting and historic structure.

Bring back oaks

Speaking of assets to the community, what’s going to take the place of all the palmetto trees that are in the process of being cut down around town, now that they’ve grown to the point where they are substantially interfering with power lines?

Hopefully, this will offer an opportunity for more lines to be placed underground and/or, if not that (because it is expensive), the planting of trees with improved shade capacity. Charleston, in that sense, has never really recovered from Hurricane Hugo. There were beautiful canopies of oaks all over the place — much of which were blown down — later replaced with crape myrtles and the like which, although nice enough, don’t offer comparable shade.

It takes decades to grow a decent oak. Unless we plan now there won’t be many left at all after the next Hugo.