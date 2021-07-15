Gilbreth column: Encouraging poll on pride in America

With the changes in academia nowadays and more specifically the introduction of critical race theory into curricula, one wonders how much people are really buying into it. Furthermore, of the DEI initiatives (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), the “D” and the “I” parts are pretty intuitive, self-explanatory and relatable. The “E” sounds rational and at first impression would be pretty easy to rationalize, yet it would involve other people’s money. To what extent and for how long are what folks are trying to understand, in addition to how the “Equity” equation would blend in with some of the implications of critical race theory.

Critical race theory is based on the notion that historical patterns of racism are encoded in law and other modern American institutions. Critics of CRT maintain that it’s more divisive than unifying, to the extent that the anti-racial message of labeling White people, by virtue of skin color alone, as fundamentally racist and by definition oppressive ad infinitum, and Blacks as oppressed victims ad infinitum, as itself inherently racist.

Young Caucasians are therefore at risk for being subject to a myriad of unspoken rules about who can say what to whom without ruffling any feathers in this hyper-offended, blaming and accusatory world of ours. Anything questionable, no matter how innocuous or unintended, that can be at all interpreted in a certain way is suppressed, punished through bullying and intimidation, and subsequently canceled.

Does it work both ways? How could it when, according to recent opinion pieces in The Boston Globe (by Richard Cravats and Yossi Sheffi), universities now appear to hire faculty and reeducate preexisting faculty members based on a woke agenda, on campuses where conservatives can be harassed, ridiculed, even dismissed.

And yet, the courts have repeatedly found that schools cannot censure and punish speech they do not like because of the content of that speech alone. But it doesn’t matter because Caucasians are the oppressors (at least in this country) and people of color are the oppressed, now and forever, all of them.

It’s with this optimistic, if insolvable, mindset that allows the Equity aspect of DEI initiatives to blend in with aspects of critical race theory, in that significant wealth redistribution would be the only way to atone for sins that can never be atoned for except through the idolatrous imagery of dollar signs, whether they be in the way of reparations (and how to stop reparations after just one generation, by the way?), wealth taxes, whatever.

Whereas most people want to pay their fair share in taxes and don’t want to see the wealthy and particularly the mega-corporations and mega-rich not pay theirs, are they really into the concepts and mindsets of perpetual sin and oppression, which stymie all parties in a hopeless circle of reductivism?

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

According to a recent opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal, this new divide is a classic example of Founding Fathers’ (who of course are now frowned upon by the intellectual elite) fears about destructive political factions. “By a faction,” James Madison wrote in the famous Federalist No. 10, he meant citizens “who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens.”

Accordingly, it’s fair to ask if pride in America is eroding. A poll reported by Issues and Insights says that the first in a series of I&I/TIPP polls finds that 68 percent of adults say they are “very” or “extremely” proud to be an American, with another 15 “moderately” proud. Only 6 percent in the same poll say they “aren’t proud at all,” and 8 percent say they are "slightly proud.” The results would suggest that attempts to describe the country as corrupt, racist, unfair and in need of “transformation” have not had much impact on the general population (with one exception to follow below.)

The poll even found that 55 percent of Blacks and 57 percent of Hispanics say they are either extremely or very proud to be Americans. Just 7 percent of Blacks and 9 percent of Hispanics say they aren’t proud at all of their nationality.

The poll identified only one demographic group that is not proud (i.e., less than 50 percent) to be American: Young people age 18-24. Only 36 percent of them say they are very or extremely proud to be Americans. The question is whether these data reflect youthful rebellion or some degree of susceptibility to leftist academia or a generalized bent toward a more “socialist” form of government?

As most young people tend to modify their views as they get older, the above data are overall encouraging. Most Americans are apparently choosing to eschew the ideas of indelible labeling and fatalistic opprobrium in favor of models that are constructive, uplifting and fair through the never-ending search to reinvent ourselves as a unified people.