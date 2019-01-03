The game of chess is sort of like the game of golf when it comes to exposing one’s weaknesses, except that with chess there’s no luck involved. None — unless your opponent makes a dumb mistake, but even then you obviously have to recognize and capitalize upon it.
I became interested in chess as a pre-teen and in no small part because of the genius of Bobby Fischer, who had taken the world by storm in the 1960s, was virtually unbeatable and whose celebrity was greatly enhanced by his peculiar eccentricities and tirades. No one knew what Fischer was going to say or how he would act at any given moment, so consequently there was always the feeling of tension and unpredictability that, combined with sheer awe over his intellectual prowess, made him absolutely fascinating.
Everybody’s favorite US-USSR Cold War confrontation was the Miracle on Ice of February 1980 during the Winter Olympic Games held at Lake Placid, N.Y., where a ragtag group of U.S. amateur hockey players beat the very best of the Soviet Union in medal-round competition. I get it — but those old enough to remember the summer of 1972 and the World Chess Championship showdown in Reykjavik, Iceland, between Fischer and the Soviet Union’s Boris Spassky will recall what a huge deal that was and might even make the case that it rivaled the importance of the Miracle on Ice.
The event, dubbed the Match of the Century, got off to a shaky start when Fischer demanded (successfully) a Staunton chess set from Jacques of London be used and that the chessboard be remade to his specifications. Showcased around the world, Fischer would lose the first two games of the match and then come back to rout Spassky 7-1, which, including several half-point draws, gave Fischer a 12½-to-8½-point victory in the best of 24 games.
An enthusiastic fan at the time, I replayed pretty much every game move-by-move on a small chess set trying to get into the heads of these two great masters (which, of course, was ridiculously futile), read a couple of pertinent books on the side and did chess puzzles in newspapers whenever I could find them, eventually thinking of myself as an OK player among peers.
I’ll never forget the first time I played somebody really, really good — at a small posada in Guatemala City, of all places, many years ago. There was a chessboard set up in the lobby area and a few people lingering around. With nothing else to do for the moment I asked a chap if he’d like to have a friendly game.
“Si, por supuesto,” the gentleman said, and as we took our seats a fellow nearby started chuckling.
“This is gonna be good,” the fellow said.
“Oh?” I remarked.
“He’s like a Guatemalan grand champion or something.”
“Oh ...” said I, now starting to feel a little nauseated.
It was mercifully over very quickly. The thing is, the opening moves seemed ordinary and I was unable to discern their meaning until, of course, it was too late. After one or two subsequent devastating parries it was very clear that my entire board was toast. With checkmate, my opponent very kindly explained where I had gone wrong, but none of it made any sense.
I was much more perplexed than grandmaster Peter Biyiasas was after getting annihilated by Fischer in a series of speed games several years after Fischer’s '72 triumph. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Biyiasas made these interesting observations: “He was too good. There was no use in playing him. I was getting beaten, and it wasn’t clear to me why. It wasn’t like I made this mistake or that mistake. It was like I was being gradually outplayed, from the start. He wasn’t taking any time to think. The most distressing thing about it is that I wasn’t even getting out of the middle game to an end game. I don’t even remember an end game. He honestly believes there is no one for him to play, no one worthy of him. I played him, and I can attest to that.”
After defeating Spassky in 1972, Fischer was a superstar and a cause celebre in the context of the Cold War. He would still go on to do many great things, yet in later life be plagued by moments of controversy and ultimately die in 2008 at age 64 of kidney failure while living in Iceland as a lonely expat.
As for me, I kind of lost interest in the game years ago, but my children are starting to change that. One, in particular, loves chess and is a big fan of 28-year-old Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, who has a hilarious video on Twitch Clips torching an opponent during an online speed competition in well under a minute — despite giving his opponent a few unanswered opening moves.
Chess is a remarkable game, versions of which have been around for over a thousand years. It tests one’s analytical and tactical abilities and keeps the mind active. And to those who may be getting a little older, worried about losing short-term memory, dementia and so forth: If you can play chess, you ain’t senile.
It’s that simple (so to speak).