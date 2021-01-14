Gilbreth column: Don’t count rock 'n' roll out yet

The idea of the demise of rock 'n' roll is not a new one. Loosely defined as an aggregate of various genres from the late-1940s and early 1950s, including gospel, blues, jazz, country music and rhythm and blues, the nascent sounds of rock 'n' roll featured up-tempo dance beats and amplified music, with either the piano or a saxophone taking the lead. By the mid- to late-1950s, the guitar had established itself as the undisputed lead instrument and a preeminent symbol, which seemed appropriate I’m guessing probably until about the end of the millennium.

From about 1950-2000, we therefore had the development of classic rock 'n' roll and later the more nationally and internationally recognized sounds of “rock music,” whether it be surf music, garage rock, hard rock, fusion, grunge, heavy metal and innumerable other sub-genres, all of which featured the guitar in varying degrees of proficiency and expertise. And, of course, outside of rock and more into the world of soul and R&B the guitar figured prominently as well. (Notable guitarists included Jimmy Nolen, Steve Cropper, Ernie Isley, “Teenie” Hodges, Nile Rodgers and many others.)

Since roughly the turn of the millennium, the guitar “god,” though he or she certainly exists, has become more of a fantastic concept and no longer floats on air, surrounded by halos while front and center, as once was the case. They’re still out there, though, as are unicorns. Yet from what I can tell, in the contemporary music world, guitars and guitarists don’t receive anything like the attention that wildly popular DJ’s, hip-hop stars and techno pop artists get.

So the question is that if the definitive rock 'n' roll instrument and the usual up temp and back beat syncopations no longer figure prominently in contemporary music, should it even be described as falling under the general purview of rock 'n' roll? The question is obviously open to debate and a matter of opinion. Some would surely say, though, that in at least a limited sense rock is dead.

In a limited sense only because we haven’t considered another aspect of the equation, which is the message behind much contemporary music and dating back to the birth of rock 'n' roll, and that message is — you guessed it — sex. When in 1957 Little Richard sang “Long Tall Sally,” the title character was “built for speed. ... She got everything Uncle John need.” Can’t imagine how or why, but kids knew Uncle John wasn’t a track and field coach. When Billy Ward and his Dominoes crooned (in 1951), “Look here girls I’m telling you now/they call me ‘Lovin’ Dan’/I rock ‘em, roll ‘em all night long/I’m a sixty-minute man.” Would this have something to do with a certain televised Sunday evening news magazine? Hmmm ... probably not.

Rock 'n' roll empowered the youth of America by bringing into mainstream consciousness the taboo subject matter of sex and at least gave them something to think about more openly, if not embrace (literally). And, of course, parents were horrified, which made it all even better. If the argument can be made that sex is an essential element of rock 'n' roll, then the argument might further be made that rock lives on, although it may sound a bit different.

Don’t try to tell Gene Simmons that, however, the famous bassist for the rock band Kiss, who in 2014 was quoted in Esquire as saying the art form (rock) is dead. “The death of rock was not a natural death. Rock did not die of old age. It was murdered,” referring to file sharing and accusing label executives of neglecting artists.

Simmons recently doubled down for Guitar.com and said, “Rock is dead. And that’s because new bands haven’t taken the time to create glamour, excitement and epic stuff. ... Tell me who the new Beatles is. You can’t. There are popular bands (but) that doesn’t mean iconic and legacy and for all-time. It’s different. ... (Many artists) don’t play their own instruments, write their own songs (and) rely so much on technology.”

Well I’d certainly agree that it has all changed but am not quite ready to hammer in the final nail for rock as an art form, preferring to recall instead the words of Neil Young (in part):

My my, hey hey

Rock and roll is here to stay

It’s better to burn out than to fade away …

Hey hey, my my

Rock and roll can never die

There’s more to the picture than meets the eye

Hey hey, my my.