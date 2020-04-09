Gilbreth column: Do we really want to return to ‘normal’ with China?

A lot of people have underestimated — including me, by the way — the virulence, death rate and contagiousness of the COVID-19 virus. (Imagine that, me being wrong about something. Well, there’s a first time for everything and hopefully it won’t be the last — if you get my drift.) Virtually all of the pandemic models are forecasting shocking mortality figures as this is being written and as we race to the top of the bell-shaped curve. What will things look like once we get through this? The economy may well be wrecked and with lingering recession and tens to possibly hundreds of thousands of lives either lost or impacted by grief and a multitude of other hardships.
On the other hand, and recalling one of South Carolina’s two state mottos, Dum Spiro Spero (While I Breathe, I Hope), we can always hope that things won’t end up being quite as bad as predicted, that the economy will at least have a chance of recovering somewhat quickly, and that we’re making satisfactory headway in the management and treatment of things. At the very least this whole experience will prompt a thorough revamping of public health policy and pandemic crisis management, all of which is good.
Another good thing to come of this — if that’s the right terminology — would be the opportunity to re-evaluate our co-dependent relationship and interconnectedness with China.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, RNA sequences (which would encode genetic information) from the COVID-19 virus resemble those of viruses that silently circulate in bats, and epidemiological information implicates a bat-origin virus infecting unidentified animal species sold in China’s live-animal markets.
Naturally this has led to numerous conspiracy theories based on the following facts. There is a biosafety level-four (BSL-4) laboratory situated in Wuhan, China, the city where the outbreak started. BSL-4 labs research and handle dangerous viruses and other pathogens and don’t achieve that particular classification without the appropriate ventilation systems, reinforced walls, security systems and construction to keep the bad things suitably locked down.
The People’s Republic of China, founded in 1949, is and has been for years locked in an ideological war and economic competition with the U.S. In November, 1950, China and the U.S. engaged in a hot war, even though that particular conflict is best remembered as the Korean War. Thirty-six thousand Americans died, along with a guesstimated quarter-million Chinese in a contest that ultimately ended in stalemate.
Communist China’s founder, Mao Zedong, schemed, poisoned and blackmailed his way to power in the midst of Chinese civil war, with a perhaps a not-so-secret ambition to establish worldwide domination. In chasing his dream, some historians have cited his policies as being responsible for the deaths of between 30-45 million people in the greatest famine in history along with estimates that several million more died as result of his ruthless rule.
Chairman Mao died in 1976. Despite economic reforms that started in 1978, political dissidents and human rights groups continue to criticize the Chinese government for human rights abuses, suppression of religious and ethnic minorities, mass surveillance, and censorship and repression of democratic assembly and thinking. And yet China and the US conduct a lot of business together despite accusations that the former engages in unfair trade practices and is known to export merchandise that occasionally fails quality control and safety standards.
All told, then, it would not be too much of a stretch to imagine COVID-19 being used as a type of bioweapon. However, there is no evidence of that happening. Yet there is evidence that China deliberately covered up the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan to the extent that it suppressed information about the virus, did little to contain it, allowed it to spread unchecked in the crucial early days and weeks of the outbreak, thereby and subsequently imperiling the people of the world. Even worse, the Chinese government early on censored and detained brave health care workers who attempted to raise awareness and concerns.
Do we really want to go back to our “normal” doings with China after all this settles down? Something has got to change. Despite the global economy, one would think it prudent to do business as usual with those who can be trusted. How many times do we have to be kicked by the mule trying to tell us China cannot be?