Gilbreth column: Disquieting dreams revealing insight into virus’ affect

As someone brought up in a fairly traditional Episcopal household, with old-fashioned New England (Maine) stock on my father’s side, and Charleston connections on my mother’s side that go back pretty much to the beginning, controlling one’s emotions was an instilled and required character trait. One can be afraid but not fail to confront fear; one should be emotive, tender and kind, but not to the point of histrionics; one (emphasis on being male) does not cry except — possibly, maybe — under the most extraordinary circumstances, and even then never to the point of being all blubbery and hysterical.
My wife and daughter tease me all the time. You’re just sort of steady Teddy, they’ll say, never too high, nor too low. Just sort of flat line — i.e. dead. And I realize all that and am trying to figure some of this stuff out, as has been the case for the last — oh, I don’t know — 50+ years?
So with all the craziness that’s going on, it would be only natural for people like me to go into a bit of denial when assessing the state of the world. Personally speaking, there’s the job, my health, intact family and network of friends — too many blessings to count. Yet all the social distancing and isolation, financial turmoil, illness and death, inability to congregate or dine out; inability to even sit down with the guys for a beer after a round of golf; watching upcoming vacation plans either disintegrate or morph into something not nearly as fun, no sports. It goes on and on. But it’s not a problem, right? Pip pip, tally-ho, put one foot in front of the other, keep calm and carry on and all that rot.
Which, of course, we’re all trying to do, and yet many of us, despite outward denials, are getting clues that something is amiss at night in the private and subconscious world of dreams. At first I thought it was perhaps just me, and then I heard that nearly everybody else is experiencing similarly disquieting and revealing insights into how the world may be affecting us at the moment.
The other night, for example, I had a dream where I was with some friends, and (this sounds like a weak metaphor) what appeared to be storm clouds started gathering on the horizon. One of my buds remarked that, wow, he sure hoped those clouds weren’t going to start making their way towards us. And then suddenly the skies erupted with missiles and artillery fire and we could see an invading army of soldiers streaming across a clearing in our direction. Expecting to be killed at any moment, I jolted awake with a start.
A few nights later my wife was having a pleasant dream — or at least it was at the outset. She was seated in shallow salt water at the beach surrounded by children and the lapping of gentle waves. And then a boy cried out in pain and hobbled out of the water. He has been bitten by a shark and had a terrible leg wound. Before anyone else could assist he steadied himself and started plucking out shark’s teeth that had been left behind.
So yes, we’re going to get through this, but let’s be real: It’s affecting us all whether we care to admit it or not — some more palpably, and some more subtly in the mysterious world of dreams and the subconscious.
Brighter note
On a brighter note (how could anything not be?) Gail Kellogg of Hanahan and Yeamans Hall has an uplifting story concerning wildlife. “We had a very interesting little drama here recently,” she writes. “A week or so ago a golfer in search of a wayward drive came across two baby great horned owls who had fallen out of their nest. One had died, one was still alive, and a third remained in the nest. The golfer called the Birds of Prey rescue organization and someone came out, collected the baby owl and took him/her in for nursing back to health.
“A few days later Birds of Prey rescue returned the baby to its nest in hopes that the parents would accept it, continue to feed it, and teach it to fly. Both babies are thriving and they plan to bring another rescued baby owl to the nest, not related to the first two, in hopes that this bird will also be taken in by the adults. Apparently baby owls thrive best when under the care of adult owls.”
Trivia quiz
Great story there, and here’s a Charleston trivia quiz that could only be answered by folks who’ve been in these parts for at least 45 years.
Q: Where on King Street could one be assured of seeing a great horned owl 24/7/365? (We’ll ignore the minor detail that it happened to be stuffed and mounted.)
A: Nell’s Barber Shop — located I believe in a building once located just across and north of the Riviera Theatre in what is now the upper aspect of the Charleston Place redevelopment.