Gilbreth column: Defrauding schemes are COVID-19’s second bloodletting

It seems like the economic laws of supply and demand have been particularly accentuated during the COVID-19 era. Whereas unemployment programs have been a lifeline for many, there are those who feel they have provided incentive for some not to return to work. This is particularly evident in the restaurant and hospitality industries, which need people to return to work but so far aren’t really seeing them.

In addition to spotty service, the fear concerning these and other businesses is that shortfalls in productivity will be compensated for by consumers in the way of cost increases, which would be pro-inflationary, as would be wage hikes used to lure people back to work.

Sadly, that’s part of the seedier aspect of this equation, which would be that state-run agencies distributing funds have been overwhelmed, rendering harried staff and glitchy computer systems susceptible to fraudsters and scammers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, at least $63 billion in improper payments have been distributed since last year.

Incredibly, ID.me, a computer security firm which works with 22 states to fight unemployment fraud and helps workforce agencies identify legitimate unemployment claims, estimates that more than $200 billion has been stolen from the government through fraud — more than triple the official government estimate. Now, states are bracing for another surge in fraudulent claims after Congress and the White House have extended some unemployment benefits into September.

Fraudulent claims can be broken down into two broad categories: Unscrupulous individuals using their personal identity to game the system and internet hackers reaping benefits through stolen identity.

According to a sc.gov website, claimants for unemployment benefits must accurately report why they’re unemployed, report any earned wages, report when they are not able or available to seek or accept work, and stop claiming unemployment benefits as soon as they resume working.

It is also understood that those receiving unemployment benefits report all job refusals. Employers are also required to report refusals. For example, if a restaurant desperate for help approaches a former member of the wait staff with a job offer who is known to be collecting unemployment, and that individual refuses the offer, the restaurant is supposed to notify the state.

According to Bloomberg, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, created to help gig workers (independent contractors, online platform workers, temporary workers, etc.) and others who usually don’t qualify for jobless benefits, has been a major target for criminals because applicants don’t need an employer to verify their status. It’s further estimated that about 30 percent of new claims are incidents of identity theft and that federal inmates and members of organized crime rings are among those responsible.

Meanwhile, cybercriminals are getting more and more sophisticated. Some states require claimants to video chat to verify their status, yet certain individuals have figured out ways of using 3D-printed face masks to pose as the people whose identities have been stolen. Even though the latest stimulus bill (amounting to some $1.8 trillion) allocates to states $2 billion to address fraud, there seems to be kind of a general feeling that, with the amount of money earmarked to help people, there’s no way criminals wouldn’t be enticed to try and get their hands on some of it.

How ironic that COVID-19 has, to reference a lyric from Dr. John, “cut us once and bled us twice.” In the world of unemployment, the initial bloodletting resulted in unwanted layoffs involving folks who were presumably generally satisfied with their jobs and didn’t want to lose them. Now, as we’re starting to see things open back up and greater hiring demands, the tourniquet is released and the second blood-letting comes in the form of defrauding schemes concerning jobs, which, though available, aren’t secured.