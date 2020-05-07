Gilbreth column: Deadly virus has forced creative changes

Folks have gotten creative with the use of more free time on their hands, and even as things slowly start “getting back to normal,” the lingering effects of the coronavirus crisis will be reflected in people’s lives, hobbies and the ways they do business.
For example, in the world of medicine, there has been an absolute rush toward “telemedicine” since all this craziness started. Most doctors didn’t use it at all a couple of months ago — I know I didn’t — and now all of a sudden it has become a welcome lifeline, and particularly in the world of primary care. Doctors can see their patients, have pleasant conversations, and assess a myriad of physical findings with encrypted technology. And so far insurance companies are cooperating.
Nothing beats a face-to-face visit, but those who don’t want to be inconvenienced or have relatively straightforward issues will want to continue using telemedicine. So that’s a technology — and arguably a welcome one — that has changed certain aspects of the practice of medicine, is not going away, and yet wouldn’t be here and in sudden widespread use if not for the coronavirus. So we can thank COVID-19 for that, difficult as it may be to thank it for anything.
Please take what I’m about to say with a grain of salt, because just about every time any non-professional has offered me a financial or stock tip it has turned out to be hilariously bad (if not painful). Still, it will be interesting to see how telemedicine tech companies perform in the upcoming months.
After a period of being forced to work remotely and shop online, consumers and businesses both have new appreciation for online tools, including other videoconferencing platforms (i.e. Zoom) and online banking. Zoom in particular has become a rage during the Covid era and will probably have “legs” after it’s over — or at least something like it. Who would have thought virtual cocktail parties provide for some a crucial link to the maintenance of sanity? As with any crisis, circumstances have begat the search for opportunities and innovation.
Climate effect?
One of the consequences of the current state of affairs is that carbon emissions are apparently way down. People are driving less, flying less, and pictures out of China show clear skies and discernable objects that are normally obscured by smog. It’s too bad that a pandemic is behind the dramatically improved air quality.
Climate change is a very real thing obviously. We’re seeing it all the time right here in the Holy City with flood tides that come right out of the blue. Temperatures have been rising around the world, fires appear to be burning brighter and extreme weather phenomena (particularly hurricanes) are becoming more dangerous.
One might therefore wishfully think and assume that the significantly lessened carbon footprint this year to date would be expected to have a positive impact on the “greenhouse” effect exerted by carbon dioxide and therefore a positive impact on rising temperatures. Not so— at least according to "The Today Show’s" Al Roker, who last week made the grim forecast and announcement that 2020 will be the hottest year on record.
The questions are if reduced net carbon emissions over a given year will not have short-term positive results, why not, and approximately how long would it take, for the sake of argument, assuming the same level of output, to expect positive results?
Great Depression recalled
A few weeks ago I made the observation that, for most, the current crisis we’re dealing with would be the defining crisis of their lives — thus far, anyway. Very few would remember the Great Depression, for example. One who does, though, is my first cousin-in-law once removed Jane Hamilton who, on the cusp of 91, recalls (edited) that her “oldest and best friend lived in my neighborhood. Her father was an architect and earned very little money.
“Her family of ten lived in a four-bedroom house. The grandmother had a vegetable garden, canned all the vegetables and made soap from grease. The mother was a graduate of Radcliffe (now Harvard) and her husband was a graduate of Harvard. Times were really, really difficult and they couldn’t find proper jobs.
“During this time my friend’s father inherited the old family home — John Alden’s son’s house. It was a wonderful house that had no running water or electricity. I loved visiting the house through the years. Needless to say, they had no money to take care of it. My friend’s husband restored the house some years ago and it is now in perfect condition.
“Many, many people suffered at that time and economic hardship lasted until WW II.”
Wrong barber shop
Erratum: The listed answer to last week’s trivia quiz about where the stuffed and mounted great horned owl used to be on King Street was incorrect (my fault — senior moment.) The correct answer is Felder’s Barber Shop, not Nell’s. Nell was one of the four barbers, the other three being Hurlong, Harrison and Dash.