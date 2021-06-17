Gilbreth column: Cult of conspiracism continues to fascinate

In the realm of guilty — if passive — pleasures, I must confess to one that happened quite by accident several years ago when I got up early one morning to go duck shooting or some such. Seated in the car with a cup of Joe at least a couple of hours before sunrise, I scrolled through a few radio stations and stumbled across an intelligent-sounding fellow with an announcer’s baritone who immediately hooked me with some pretty weird subject matter — specifically paranormal activity and other mysterious phenomena.
Before too long I’m on a lonely country road, alone; it’s freezing outside, pitch black except for a few shafts of moonlight sneaking around the tree limbs, and here’s this guy talking about ghosts, spiritualism, séances, mediums, conspiracies and the like, and it was rather creepy, but in an enticing way, as with an unsettling book, play or movie. It turns out to have been Coast to Coast AM, which is still in production and was then hosted by founder and original host Art Bell.
Bell died in 2018. He was very good at what he did and, should I have been up at some ungodly hour for whatever reason, I’d tune in. So there you go: A true confession. Yet when listening to material like this one would naturally ask why the interest? From where and how does all this sort of stuff originate?
Interest in the unknown or unknowable is a normal part of the human condition. We don’t really understand and are instinctively inclined to think and gain further insight. In the age of modern communications and the internet, brushfires of thought are more apt than ever to coalesce. If the thought processes are based more on speculation than evidence, the net result will be conspiracism and conspiracy theories, which are inherently linked with the occult.
How bad are conspiracy theories in general nowadays? According to The Wall Street Journal, 15 percent of all Americans (not just Republicans, by the way) agree that the government, media and financial worlds are controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles. That’s not good; 15 percent of 300 million means that literally 45 million Americans believe this sort of stuff. And the COVID era has only made things worse, what with people sitting in front of their screens all day and inadvertently (I’m assuming) allowing themselves to get brainwashed.
I’ve mentioned before my hobby of collecting antiquarian books. It was with great interest during a recent conversation to learn of someone’s wanting to acquire an original 1888 two-volume first edition work titled “The Secret Doctrine” by Helena Blavatsky (1831-1891). I’d never heard of Helena Blavatsky and asked who she was and what was so important about her?
Well, it turns out that the young man with whom I was speaking is fascinated by the cult of conspiracism and says that Blavatsky was sort of the mother of conspiracists, that she was a big deal in her day and co-founded a society that gained an international following. He’d really love to have a first edition set of her seminal work — or at least he would if the going rate for a good set weren’t in the $15,000-$20,000 range.
That society, the Theosophical Society, was based on theosophy, the idea that there were essential truths underlying religion, philosophy and science, truths that were received by Blavatsky from a brotherhood of secretive spiritual adepts whom she referred to as “Masters” or “Mahatmas.” The Masters were supposed to have cultivated great wisdom and supernatural powers and were intent on reviving knowledge of an ancient religion once found across the world, one that preaches the existence of a single, divine absolute.
Blavatsky is said to have connected that absolute to Hermetic philosophy (a worldview in which everything in the universe is identified as an emanation from a Godhead) and Neoplatonism (the striving to understand everything on the basis of a single cause that is considered divine.)
One of theosophy’s objectives was to investigate the unexplained laws of nature and the powers latent in man. Such objectives would naturally gravitate toward the occult, mysticism, and Western esotericism (New Age philosophy.) Blavatsky herself is said to have subscribed to the anti-Christian current of thought within Western esotericism, which generated a certain amount of controversy, as did certain other aspects of her writings, which appear further to be anti-Semitic, if not frankly racist.
To her supporters, Blavatsky was a multi-faceted intellectual who offered a wide-ranging vision of what occultism could be in the modern world. To her critics she was a plagiarist and a fraudulent charlatan with outrageous claims which could never be satisfactorily verified. And to others she is simply regarded as a lady from Russia whose first edition books can command thousands of dollars.