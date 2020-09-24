Gilbreth column: Culinary link to a bygone era on Nantucket

The thing about Nantucket weather is that Indian summer— if you’re lucky enough to have one — may last longer than either the spring or the fall. It’s not like Charleston where the latter part of March, April and May are usually wonderful. March and April on Nantucket are, by most reports (and I wouldn’t know personally since I’ve never experienced them), horrible. People are sick and tired of the dreary weather, even if blooming daffodils do portend change by the end of April. There’s always an Annual Daffodil Festival the last weekend of the month which makes front page news and to which folks cleave for sanity and the realization that a new dawn will awaken — at some point.

The month of May is hit or miss — probably mostly the latter — and suddenly in early June the weather turns warm, the flowers start blooming in profusion and thus begins a 3-4 month period of spectacular climate for which the island is famous. Except for maybe two weeks (or 14 individual days over the course of the summer that amount to two weeks), air conditioning isn’t necessary. You’ll wish you had it when it is necessary, but realize that heat waves are relatively brief and will soon be replaced by refreshing air with drier humidity.

In that sense Nantucket heat waves in the summer are like Charleston cold fronts in the winter. Each is relatively brief, and of course cool fronts with drier air and lower humidity in Charleston during July and August are slim to none — if not fantastical.

An extended Indian summer on Nantucket may extend well into October if conditions are right and the impactful waters of the Gulf Stream are slow to cool. Even if October isn’t necessarily warm, it will at the very least be crisp, clear and dry as the moors start turning beautiful hues of red that almost seem to blend in with the cranberries that get harvested at about the same time. And then, just as suddenly, it’s gone until the next Daffodil Fest.

We were discussing this a few nights ago while having supper at a restaurant on the island. Much of the crowd had cleared out after Labor Day, and a breeze out of the northeast was blowing 20-30 mph and yet under clear skies, thankfully. It was about 60 degrees, and we were seated outside under the canopy of a huge elm tree in a small courtyard warmed by a space heater.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

In addition to a blast out of the northeast, we would also be in for a blast from the past that particular evening in the way of a culinary surprise. The backdrop is that, like Charleston, Nantucket had a handful of restaurants back in the day that were few in number yet exceptional, including the Chanticleer (its brilliant executive chef Jean-Charles Berruet left about 16 years ago), the Opera House (under the watchful direction of Gwen Gaillard), and the Wood Box — all either gone or under different management.

There are lots of excellent restaurants on Nantucket now. That’s the problem — they’re all so good that none really seem to stand out. It’s a nice problem to have, although tastes have changed on the island and the fine dining, “classic” experience (a piano in the background, gentlemen required to wear jackets, wait staff uniformed, starched linens) essentially doesn’t exist anymore. Likewise, many of the classic dishes have gone away. And were they really that much better, or simply better by comparison at the time, now embellished by memory in a contemporary situation where dissemination of information makes it easier to find great recipes?

Anyhow, as we took a seat surrounded by a familiar aroma that stirred up some sort of vague memory until the waitress surprised us with a long inaccessible but not forgotten treat — the best popovers imaginable from what had been the Wood Box’s kitchen years ago. Made with just eggs, flour, milk, salt and butter, the ratios are put together just so in order to create something that’s nearly lighter than air — perfectly golden brown and balloon-like.

Chef Joseph Keller came out to the table to chat us up for a few minutes, about how he’d worked at the Wood Box years ago and got the recipe perfected before pursuing other opportunities around the country and later returning to Nantucket. Drop by any afternoon you like outside of peak season, he told me obligingly, and we’ll show you how it’s done. Oh boy — now he’s going to have to learn that I’m known to take things quite literally sometimes.

In the meantime, for those who recall the Wood Box on Nantucket and would like a culinary link to a bygone era —or just a slice of ambrosia — visit the Company of the Cauldron on India Street and enjoy. And, by the way, the rest of the menu ain’t bad either.