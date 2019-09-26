Perhaps I was a little harsh concerning my treatment of squirrels in last week’s column. We get along great — as long as they don’t ransack the house or eat all my birdseed. Expecting a squirrel not to eat birdseed is like expecting a child not to eat ice cream. Don’t expect either. One simply needs to make the extra effort and devise ways to keep them away.
So whereas tree rats — oops, I’m so sorry, squirrels — may not necessarily be among my favorite animals, I’ve had the exhilarating experience at times to have seen the occasional albino (I’m assuming) squirrel out in the wild. The last one I saw was two or three years ago on a winter’s morning on Johns Island. Among the rather drab browns and grays and frost-covered leaves this completely snow white animal appeared for a moment and started nuzzling around for acorns. It was so stunningly beautiful I could hardly move.
I finally managed to get close enough to absolutely confirm that it was a squirrel before it suddenly turned and disappeared. Interestingly, it seemed a bit larger than the typical brown or gray squirrel. Another personal sighting a few years before that was in the Flat Rock, North Carolina area and not too far from Camp Kanuga.
After mentioning this to a friend, it turns out that there’s a colony of non-albino white squirrels that live in Brevard. No one knows exactly how it came into being, but according to legend a carnival truck turned over in 1949 and a gentleman caught two white squirrels that had escaped and were playing in his pecan grove.
Efforts to breed the squirrels didn’t work. One eventually escaped (again) and the other was released to go find its mate. Mother Nature took over and now it’s estimated that as many as one-third of all the squirrels in the city are white — although not entirely white. The rare animals have dark eyes, occasional gray-streaked fur and many have small dark patches on their heads. Therefore, they are not albinos and are not recognized by biologists as a separate species, but rather a variant.
Whereas white or whitish squirrels have been spotted around various parts of the country, only Brevard has an annual White Squirrel Festival in their honor. They are further protected by a city ordinance that was established in 1986.
Weighing in on great novels
Here’s some interesting correspondence from Hannah Cole who felt compelled to write after the column on “Moby-Dick” and the “Great American Novel” and will wrap up today’s column. (Edited for brevity.)
“You probably know that this topic is subject to a vast number of reader opinions which generate an enormous list of potentially fallacious ‘Great American Novels.’ My immediate thoughts went to a rather obscure novel, McTeague, by Frank Norris. As an English major, I was required to read many American novels, and as a high school English teacher, I read many more. McTeague still stands out to me as the absolute worst novel I have ever read. In reading, films and television productions, I can be drawn to the anti-hero, but McTeague inspires nothing but hatred. I hated him, and thus the entire book.
“I do believe that the choice of the greatest American novel probably differs among the genders. I did not particularly care for ‘Moby-Dick.’ I also admit to disliking some of the novels women would choose as the greatest,” ‘The Great Gatsby,’ for one. Toni Morrison’s novels tend to have ‘magical realism’ as is used by some South American writers. I have read a couple of Phillip Roth books, but not the one you named, and, frankly, I have never heard of ‘Infinite Jest.’ To be truthful then, you should probably use books that are universally known to be called ‘Great,’ because surely the great ones would be on everyone’s lips and lists.
“There are many more that could be included, and I’m particularly partial to ‘All the King’s Men’ and ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.' Perhaps I suffer from regional bias since I am a Southerner to the bone. Also, as a child of the mountains, I am not all that wrapped up in a story of struggle at sea. America and its readers are as profoundly diverse in their tastes as are the 50 states. Everyone should read ‘Walden,’ but that doesn’t mean you have to like it or call it the greatest.
“The very quality that struck me from your piece is this: Isn’t it great that in America we all have the right to choose individually what our idea of — insert whatever noun you wish — really is.”