Gilbreth column: Comparisons that don’t work: Dylan vs. Beatles; 2020 as 'Worst Year Ever'

Although everybody is looking forward to getting this year behind us, the cover of last week’s Time magazine was really kind of ridiculous. On the cover was an illustration of the year 2020 with a large red “X” crossing it out over the caption “Worst Year Ever.”

So here’s the deal: No it’s not. Not even close and we should all be so lucky if this were to be the Worst Year Ever in our lifetimes.

Good grief the folks who lived (or died) during the Civil War, Reconstruction, the 1918 flu pandemic that killed 50 million people around the world, the Great Depression, the Jim Crow era, and the list goes on and on, must be rolling over! If you were a gambler and the Fates presented you with the opportunity of taking a year like 2020 versus an unknown alternative that might be better or worse, you’d pick 2020 every time. Or at least I would — not to diminish the reality that it truly has been a bad year. But the worst? I don’t think so.

Beatles music

Here’s something interesting. Ad Ingle (the Elder) reminds me of myself with comments in response to a recent column on the passage of time and certain monumental events along the way.

He writes, “I am old enough to remember all of the events you discussed. I was not quite as carried away as you and millions of others were by the Beatles, but it was their music, not mine. However, I’ve changed somewhat and will admit that I now enjoy some of the Beatles’ music — and ‘Yesterday’ is now one of my top favorites of all my eclectic choices, and for several reasons which I do not have to divulge!”

Now, Ad, it’s not nice to keep secrets from friends. More to the point, though, is that I too have developed an appreciation for certain recordings that have become classics and which I didn’t particularly like at the time of release.

Dylan vs. the Beatles

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

And speaking of music (and the Beatles), my friend Dana Beach is as passionate about his musical tastes as he is his activist causes. It’s no surprise, then, that he should be a devoted fan of Bob Dylan’s and that the following observation — similar to many that were posted after Dylan sold his entire song catalogue to Universal Media Group for a figure north of $200 million — should stick in his craw.

The comment read as follows: “The body of work (Dylan’s) may only be matched for its breadth and influence by the Beatles, whose songs were re-acquired by Paul McCartney in 2017.”

“Dylan wrote three times as many songs,” Dana writes, just starting to get warmed up. (I’m not kidding — you’ll see what I mean.) “And he has performed almost continuously for 60 years, vs. the Beatles, eight years.

“Dylan wrote songs that defined every social/political era between 1960 and today, not to mention reaching back into history…’The Death of Emmett Till’, ‘Masters of War’, ‘The Lonesome death of Hattie Carroll’, and the greatest protest song in human history, ‘The Times they are a-Changin’. And he won a Nobel Prize, for what that’s worth. Compared with Rocky Raccoon?

“As to the bad stuff, both wrote it, but even Dylan’s junk is aspirational (e.g. “You’ve Got to Serve Somebody”.) On the other side, “You know my Name”. Egregious and unlistenable, as is every song McCartney wrote after the Beatles broke up.

"George Harrison’s solo songs are listenable, in the same way the Eagles are sometimes listenable. Ringo’s are not, ever. I’ll concede that John would probably have been a decent writer, post Beatles.”

Honestly, I do wish people like Dana would stop being so milquetoast and namby-pamby with their thought processes. That’s a tough one, comparing Dylan with the Beatles. In other words, one might easily compare Dylan with Pete Seeger, the Guthries and Neil Young; or the Beatles with the Rolling Stones; or the Cars with the Talking Heads; or Sam Cooke with Otis Redding; or Nirvana with Pearl Jam; Chicago with Blood Sweat & Tears, or whatever.

Comparing Dylan and the Beatles is very difficult — they’re too different. It’s like putting one atop Mt. Olympus the other atop Mt. Everest and thereby juxtaposing vastness against deification, which aren’t particularly comparable.

Anyway, interesting food for thought and it’s nice seeing Mr. Dylan get a well-deserved and significant payday in an age when too many artists are shortchanged because of free (or practically given away) downloading and streaming services that render the music industry a tough one in which to thrive financially.