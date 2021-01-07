Gilbreth column: Charleston still changing, still beloved

Not to get all sentimental as we start the new year, but Charleston has changed so much in my lifetime it’s really kind of ridiculous. Back in the late 1950s it was still a “local” city, which is to say that most of the people one would encounter on the street were “bunyuhs” with at least some sort of local connection. Yes, the city was growing, people were moving here (like my own father, who didn’t like the Big Apple and moved here from New Jersey in the mid-1930s and married locally) and of course there was the Navy Yard, yet there was the general feeling that the city was “ours,” as were the barrier islands, beaches and historic plantations.

Things didn’t feel overcrowded. There was one carriage driver on the peninsula in the late 1950s, a Mr. Waggoner, fittingly enough. (He’d pick up us neighborhood children on occasion and to everyone’s great enjoyment. We never paid anything, and I never knew or asked whether our parents were billed.) When we moved from the peninsula to James Island in 1960, we described it as moving “to the country.”

The historic buildings and dwellings of peninsular Charleston dripped with character (there were more of them back then, subsequently lost to demolition and neglect despite a strong preservation movement), and were not infrequently draped in jasmine, shrouded by fig vine, and were loved and cared for — but not to the point of being gussied up to utter perfection. There wasn’t enough money for all that and it somehow seemed unnatural.

Local ambiance was suffused with a regional patois and accents, manners and colloquialisms. Charlestonians were (and of course still are — at least the “nice” ones) known for being receptive and engaging, polite and courteous to everyone yet snooty among themselves, modest but proud, amusing but not vulgar, cultivated and knowledgeable without being rudely opinionated in casual conversation, gentle in demeanor although strong in character and fiery when instigated.

It was a different world. I mentioned my Dad a moment ago; when he came to Charleston sight unseen in the mid-1930s and disembarked at the old train depot on East Bay Street where the Harris Teeter now resides, he thought he’d landed in a different galaxy. Charleston was not a popular destination back then, or if it was popular, not hugely so. People thought of the South as backward, full of rednecks and practically no one had the slightest understanding that Charleston was once a glistening jewel in the British crown.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Few understood that Charleston was multicultural and had a unique architectural and artistic style, had been besieged during two calamitous wars, been shaken to its foundations by a terrible earthquake, been engulfed by flames on numerous occasions, lay prostrate for years after the Civil War, and was the epicenter for some of the finest rice, indigo and long-stranded cotton fibers in world. But there she stood, recently buoyed by an intellectual “Renaissance” that started emerging in the 1920s.

One of the Charleston Renaissance literary artists was John Bennett (1865-1956), originally from Ohio (one doesn’t need to be a comedian to find a joke there), who moved to Charleston in 1898 and provided these stunning descriptions of Charleston in the opening pages of "Madame Margot," originally published a century ago in 1921:

“That languid, lovely, tired old town …with Mediterranean manners and Caribbean ways, (where) the perfume of ten thousand flowers drifted upon the winds, which came and went over a thousand gardens, ebbing like a tide, (where) among the flowers, like winged flames, sped the harlequins, the painted nonpareils, delicately beating the soft wind with their pied wings, while in the pomegranate tree, among the dull bronze fruit, the mockingbird sang his love and rapture. Through the green-hedged close, women, beautiful and stately, paced the shade, with men beside them, slender and straight, passionate and haughty, with fierce, bright eyes as ardent as a goshawk’s and as bold; and lovely girls…as graceful and as timid as fawn’s, and with fawn’s eyes, slipped among the green leaves like flowers alive.”

Well, Charleston of a century ago sounds like a dream, and the Charleston of my youth but a memory, as will be the case in either sense a century from now for the next generations. One thing seems to be pretty consistent throughout the centuries: People have always loved Charleston, and apparently now more than ever.