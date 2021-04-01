Gilbreth column: Charleston showing off its unique charm

We’re blessed to be able to live on a little street on the lower peninsula that runs east to west, which generally means quiet — or at least quieter. So (relatively) quiet, in fact (and as I’ve mentioned before), that it has become home to a small flock of guineas that inexplicably began propagating a little over a decade ago when a rooster and hen mysteriously showed up in the neighborhood. No one knows how or why exactly. It’s an impossible scenario. Guinea fowl just don’t suddenly appear in an urban landscape and make a home of it, but somehow these two did.

It was very slow going at first; two became three one summer, and there were five and later seven. Then there was a baby boom and suddenly 15 of them were running back and forth on Lamboll Street, behaving a lot like people actually — excitable one minute and calm the next, chasing each other and then huddling in together, squawking indignantly, mewing quietly.

It has been a difficult year for the flock and we’re down to six, so a decent spring and summer hatch will be important to help sustain things because these creatures in such an unlikely setting are a wondrous sight and have brought great joy to their admirers over the years. Where else in this country are you going to find a small flock of guineas in charge of a small city street? Nowhere, which is one of the reasons why they have achieved celebrity status and were once mentioned in a New York Times article profiling Charleston.

At any rate, another unusual development involving wildlife and the natural world occurred a couple of weeks ago on the same street. A lady happened to be walking outside and noticed a tremendous swarm of honeybees buzzing around and forming an animated blizzard. Everybody stopped what they were doing to come and watch, and no one got stung. For the onlookers it was like the feeling people describe who are gifted enough to have seen a ghost or been witness to some other type of paranormal activity — which is to say the absence of worry or concern about being harmed in any way. The bees themselves were totally disinterested in the attention and not in the least upset by it.

Someone noticed that the swarm appeared to be originating near the top of a wooden pilaster supporting a faux portico on a nearby brick house, and on closer inspection there appeared to be honey literally coloring the upper portions of the pilaster. So now we have neighbors who were surprised to learn that their house contains a massive hive, which they are trying to deal with through non-extermination.

A week later another swarm was spotted across the street. It was determined that it must have been a second swarm because bees were still noted to be very much coming in and out of our neighbors’ house. Rather than flying, though, the bees in the second or latest swarm were clustered in massive numbers, forming a boulder-sized solid amber mass resembling a quivering blob of honey. All this was taking place in the upper reaches of a pittosporum tree supporting blooming tendrils of Lady Banksia roses — so the entire visual effect was quite beautiful.

Astounded, the growing crowd did the only thing they knew, which was to call their friend and neighbor from a few blocks away, Pringle Franklin, a proficient and mostly self-taught beekeeper. Decked out in her professional bee suit, Mrs. Franklin proceeded gingerly to shake and cut loose the swarm and place it a portable swarm trap, which would then be relocated to her own garden. Mrs. Franklin was quite certain that she managed to get the queen because once the trap was placed in her station wagon, many of the stragglers followed the ambient trail of pheromones left behind and flew right into the vehicle to join the crowd.

Bees in a station wagon or behind the walls of an old house; guineas ruling the roost. It’s all part of the charm of downtown Charleston this time of year.

Tough two-letter word

In keeping with the theme of the vagaries of the English language, my friend Dr. Lori L. Lyles sends in a convincing argument suggesting that the two-letter word “up” would be the worst of all for one trying to learn certain English nuances as a second language.

For example, why does a topic come up, why do we call up our friends, brighten up a room, lock up the house, fix up the old car, stir up trouble, work up an appetite, get dressed up, clean up a mess?

And those are only the first few examples. I’m sure you can think of more, assuming you’re up to it.